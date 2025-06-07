Mike Ezuruonye, Uzor Arukwe Star In Hilarious New Youtube Movie ‘Big Fish’

Share

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Nigeria’s beloved actors, Mike Ezuruonye and Uzor Arukwe, star in a hilarious new movie ‘Big Fish’, produced by Nolly Film Media on YouTube, a new entrant into the Nigerian film industry.

The film, which also stars talented actor, Emem Ufot, promises to deliver non-stop laughter and entertainment. Nolly Film Media, a YouTube channel dedicated to showcasing Nollywood films and owned by WEBEK Studios, led by the dynamic trio of Esse Akwawa, Edith, and Bizzle Osikoya, has just released “Big Fish” on its channel, further solidifying the platform’s growing popularity as a go-to destination for long-form movies.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Mike Ezuruonye, Uzor Arukwe and Emem Ufot share the screen together, and ‘Big Fish’ delivers. ‘Big Fish’ tells the story of Odogwu’s quest for fatherhood, which unwittingly draws him into the troubled waters of Izuchukwu’s life. As their paths collide, a drama unfolds that threatens to consume them and their loved ones.

With hilarious moments and unexpected twists, the movie explores the complexities of relationships, and the lengths people will go to achieve their desires. Will Odogwu find the fatherhood he’s searching for, or will Izuchukwu’s antics lead to chaos? Perhaps.

The movie’s release is a testament to Nolly Film Media’s commitment to producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide. As the Nigerian film industry continues to experience rapid growth, ‘Big Fish’ is poised to make a significant impact.

