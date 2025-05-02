New Telegraph

May 2, 2025
Mike Edwards, Wife Expecting Second Child

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) realityTV star, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, has revealed that they are expecting their second child.

The couple revealed this in a joint Instagram post, adding that they’ve been keeping their family expansion under wraps lately.

According to the couple, having their first child was a distinct experience filled with unique experiences and precious. moments.

The announcement was accompanied by a heartwarming photo of Perri Shakes-Drayton cradling her baby bump.

The post reads,“We’ve been keeping a secret as our family is extending…YES WE ARE PREGNANT”.

“Having @matthewoedwards almost 5 years ago and through lockdown was a very different experience with appointments and the social aspect”.

“Of course we’ve tried again between that time and I unfortunately experienced an ectopic pregnancy”.

“We feel very blessed to be able to experience this journey again and grow our little family. @aireyys ready for round 2?❤️” .

