Mike Bamiloye Warns Against Valentiine Celebration

Renowned Nigerian gospel actor, televangelist and founder of the Mount Zion film production, Mike Bamiloye has warned people against celebrating Valentine’s Day irresponsibly.

According to the clergyman, many people will willingly give up their fortunes and destinies tonight to be used by the marine kingdom.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, Bamiloye claimed that individuals will unknowingly sleep on the same bed with demonic spirits who have come to make vows with the sons and daughters of men.

He further lamented that the fortunes and destinies of many young girls and ladies would end up in money ritual shrines.

READ ALSO:

He said, “WE WILL NOT STOP SCREAMING‼‼!

“Many would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from Demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men.

“Blood would flow tonight. Blood shall be exchanged tonight on Covenant Beds.

“Fluids of men shall be submitted tonight in the shrines of the evil kingdom.

“The fortunes and destinies of many young girls and Ladies would end up tonight in Shrines of Money Rituals.

“Destinies and fortunes and Meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening and

“By TOMORROW MORNING, Many shall wake up empty and Shallow and Light.”