November 25, 2024
Mike Bamiloye Decries Frequent Travels Of Female Ministers

The founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Pastor Mike Bamiloye, has expressed concerns over the frequent travels of some female ministers, leaving their husbands to manage the home and local church alone.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mike Bamiloye highlighted how these ministers enjoy luxurious accommodations and meals during their trips while their husbands face loneliness and isolation.

He emphasized the strain on marriages, as husbands are sometimes accused of suppressing their wives’ callings when they raise concerns or set boundaries.

READ ALSO:

Bamiloye wrote: “Some female ministers are away on ministrations for months, leaving their husbands to cope with the challenges of running the home.

“These trips often come at the expense of their marriage and family life.”

The post has, however, generated widespread discussion about balancing ministry with family responsibilities.

