Mike Adenuga Turns 72: Celebrating A Titan Of Philanthropy, Business

Share

Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., a name synonymous with entrepreneurial success and profound philanthropy, marks his 72nd birthday. Like Oscar Wilde’s observation that success is a science built on conditions, Adenuga has consistently mastered and leveraged opportunities throughout his remarkable journey.

From his early twenties, transitioning from importer to contractor and then a leading entrepreneur, Adenuga’s path has been one of significant achievement. At 72, this reticent billionaire stands as a testament to dedication and vision.

Even in his youth, by 26, Adenuga had already achieved his first million through family business ventures. This early success paved the way for a career of impactful entrepreneurship. Before turning 40, he established both Equatorial Trust Bank and Devcom Merchant Bank, demonstrating an innate ability to build and innovate.

His unwavering commitment has been the cornerstone of his success across diverse sectors.

Educated at Ibadan Grammar School and later earning degrees from Northwestern State University and Pace University in the United States, Adenuga returned to Nigeria to embark on his transformative entrepreneurial journey.

Having solidified the family business in his twenties, he ventured into banking in his thirties and, by his early forties, made a significant entry into the oil industry with Conoil. At 50, he revolutionized the telecommunications landscape with the founding of Globacom (Glo), becoming the first indigenous operator to secure a GSM license.

Despite an initial setback in the 2001 GSM licensing round, Adenuga’s Communications Investments Limited persevered, ultimately securing the National Carrier license for Globacom in 2002.

Glo’s launch in August 2003 introduced groundbreaking innovations like per-second billing, forcing competitors to adapt and benefiting millions of Nigerians. In its two decades of operation, Glo has consistently been a pioneer, achieving numerous firsts, including 2.5G and 3G networks, 4G LTE, Blackberry solutions, and the launch of the GLO 1 submarine cable. Today, Glo remains a telecommunications leader with millions of subscribers.

Beyond business, Dr. Adenuga is renowned for his exceptional philanthropy. Globacom has been a significant supporter of the Nigerian and Ghanaian film industries (Nollywood and Ghollywood), empowering arts and culture through ambassadorial roles and sponsorships of cultural festivals. His personal donations and support across various sectors have positively impacted countless Nigerians.

Globacom’s commitment to sports development is equally notable. The company has sponsored national football teams and leagues in Nigeria and Ghana for many years, including supporters’ clubs. For a decade, Glo was the title sponsor of the prestigious CAF Awards. Notably, Dr. Adenuga personally rewarded the victorious Super Eagles with $1 million after their 2013 Africa Cup of Nations win. His total contribution to Nigerian sports since 2002 is estimated to be over ₦25 billion.

Further demonstrating his commitment to sports, Adenuga initiated the Glo Golf Tour West Africa, the Glo Marathon, and the Glo Soccer Academy, providing opportunities for athletes at various levels. For a decade, Globacom also brought live English Premier League matches to Nigerian and African audiences via Supersport.

In 2022, Adenuga spearheaded a partnership between Globacom and Eutelsat to provide VSAT/Satellite-based internet and community Wifi services, bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.

As Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. celebrates his 72nd birthday, I acknowledge his enduring legacy as a visionary entrepreneur and a remarkable philanthropist. His unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress and his generous spirit continue to inspire. I join in wishing him many more years of health and continued blessings.

His dedication to putting Nigeria first, and his focus on empowering the next generation solidify his place as a true national icon.

Happy Birthday to a remarkable leader and a generous benefactor.

Adekeke writes from Abuja

Share