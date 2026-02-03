Following the controversy trailing Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo‘s recent tattoo disclosure, Nigerian gospel singer Mike Abdul has given his view on the ongoing debate.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Abdul said tattoos do not dishonour the body, noting that tattoos were used for identity, memory, status, covenant, and narrative in ancient societies.

According to the 47-year-old “Korede” crooner, the meaning of the tattoo, rather than the tattoo itself, is what counts.

Tattoos do not desecrate the body, and what desecrates a temple is not the writing on the walls but rather the meaning that the mark conveys, he added.

He added that God reads hearts, not skin, and if a tattoo leads to gratitude, identity, or reverence, it serves a good purpose.

‘’Tattoos were used for identity, memory, status, covenant, and storytelling across ancient cultures, nothing more. Tattoos don’t dishonour the body.

“What dishonours a temple is not writing on the walls; what matters is what the mark points to, not the mark itself”, he wrote.

“God reads hearts, not skin. Ink without conviction is decoration. Ink with conviction is remembrance. If a tattoo leads you closer to gratitude, identity, or reverence, it has served a good purpose for you. Faith is not proven by unmarked skin, but by transformed lives.”

Abdul’s remarks follow criticism from certain Christians that Pastor Okonkwo’s tattoo dishonours the body that God gave him.