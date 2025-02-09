Share

Nigerian gospel singers, Mike Abdul and Esther Igbekele have reacted to the outburst of the founder and Senior Pastor of Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, that many gospel musicians are more focused on money.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Pastor Oyakhilome said gospel singers who charge money to sing their songs would soon be retired.

According to Pastor Chris, he used to celebrate ministers until God told him to stop. He added all churches would stop inviting ministers when they become a true church of God.

In a recent interview with Punch, Mike Abdul asserted that the ongoing conversations would help gospel singers do what is right.

He said, “I think it is just human behaviour. There will always be extremes where will be more lured by the money than the work. I think the church has been gracious enough to stretch a hand of honour and fellowship to the music of the gospel.

“So, I think when such extremes come, it depends on us to address them. It’s a good call actually, I won’t lie to you so that we watch it and do what is right.

People are engaging in the conversations and it is a way of reminding us to watch it and do what is right. We need to be able to draw structures that will attend to the issue of money and the sustainability of what we do.”

However, a popular female Yoruba gospel singer, Esther Igbekele, stated that gospel singers should not remain impoverished because they chose the genre, adding that they have financial responsibilities and families to care for.

She said, “Well, they both align together because choosing gospel music is somehow giving out to the Lord a mandate because there are other businesses. So it doesn’t mean you should be wretched.

“If you are worshipping the Lord, the Lord himself will bless you. As I’m talking to you, I’m on my way to a programme from Lagos to Akure (Ondo State). You know what it entails to move from point A to B and I am working with grown-up people.

“They have families, they have bills to pay, and they have things to sort out. If you are not paying them, they will not follow you. So you won’t say because you are giving your life to God, you want to be worshipping God and you remain in penury.

“I am not in party to that kind of argument. But you know, there are two sides to a coin, so people think differently. But for me, if God is really giving you the courage to do his work, people should bless your life.

“I wouldn’t say some churches have turned worship into a party. The truth is, that many people in the world today are struggling with depression. They feel down and need something to lift their spirits. That’s why some people go to church—not necessarily for deep worship, but just to feel happy and forget their problems for a while.”

