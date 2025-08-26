Mikano Electric: Nigeria’s Electrical Environment Requires Exceptional Resilience

The Business Unit Head, Electrical and Lighting at Mikano Power, Mr Samih Ghraizi has described Nigeria’s electrical environment as unique and equally demands exceptional resilience.

In a statement by the power firm, he said Nigeria’s power infrastructure challenges were well-documented, from inadequate grid capacity to frequent voltage fluctuations and environmental stresses that compromise electrical systems.

According to him, while much attention focuses on power generation, the critical link between generation and consumption lies in robust distribution and management systems He added that this is where Mikano Electric makes the difference.

The statement quoted Sunday Oduntan, executive director of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), as having highlighted that ageing infrastructure and poor maintenance continued to cause frequent outages and significant transmission losses across the country.

On possible intervention in critical areas, Ghraizi said Mikano Electric, the premium power distribution and management product brand from Mikano Power, could deliver comprehensive solutions specifically engineered for Nigeria’s unique electrical environment.

According to him, “our extensive product lineup includes: distribution boards for efficient power management across multiple circuits, circuit breakers (miniature, moulded case, and air types) for superior protection, protective enclosure designed for harsh environmental conditions, contactors & manual motor starter for reliable motor control, electric motors built for consistent performance, transformers engineered for optimal power conversion, and specialised components that form the critical infrastructure between generation and consumption.”