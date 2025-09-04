Mikano Electric: Nigeria’s Electrical Environment Requires Exceptional Resilience

The Business Unit Head, Electrical and Lighting at Mikano Power, Mr Samih Ghraizi has described Nigeria’s electrical environment as unique and equally demands exceptional resilience.

In a statement by the power firm, he said Nigeria’s power infrastructure challenges were well-documented, from inadequate grid capacity to frequent voltage fluctuations and environmental stresses that compromise electrical systems.

According to him, while much attention focuses on power generation, the critical link between generation and consumption lies in robust distribution and management systems. He added that this is where Mikano Electric makes the difference.

The statement quoted Sunday Oduntan, executive director of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), as having highlighted that ageing infrastructure and poor maintenance continued to cause frequent outages and significant transmission losses across the country.

On possible intervention in critical areas, Ghraizi said Mikano Electric, the premium power distribution and management product brand from Mikano Power, could deliver comprehensive solutions specifically engineered for Nigeria’s unique electrical environment.

In his words, “our extensive product lineup includes: distribution boards for efficient power management across multiple circuits, circuit breakers (miniature, moulded case, and air types) for superior protection, protective enclosure designed for harsh environmental conditions, contactors & manual motor starter for reliable motor control, electric motors built for consistent performance, transformers engineered for optimal power conversion, and specialised components that form the critical infrastructure between generation and consumption.

“Nigeria’s electrical environment demands exceptional resilience. Voltage fluctuations, irregular supply patterns, extreme heat, and dust exposure create challenges that standard equipment often cannot withstand. Mikano Electric products are specifically designed to excel in these conditions while meeting international safety standards.

“Our distribution boards intelligently manage power flow across different circuits, preventing dangerous overloads and quickly isolating faults to protect your entire electrical system. The advanced circuit breaker technology provides multiple layers of protection, automatically disconnecting power during potentially hazardous situations.

Meanwhile, our protective enclosures shield sensitive components from environmental damage while ensuring maintenance teams can access equipment safely and efficiently. “Mikano Electric solutions don’t just protect, they enable reliable electrical infrastructure that supports critical sectors including healthcare facilities that require uninterrupted power, manufacturing operations that depend on consistent voltage, and educational institutions that need safe electrical systems.

“Every Mikano Electric component serves as a silent enabler of economic progress, ensuring that when power is available, it reaches end-users safely and efficiently. This reliability becomes increasingly vital as Nigeria modernises its energy network and expands access to electricity.

“As Nigeria pursues ambitious infrastructure upgrades and explores renewable energy integration, the demand for adaptable, robust electrical distribution systems continues to grow. Mikano Electric products provide the technical foundation these transformations require.

“Whether you’re planning a residential installation, commercial facility, or industrial operation, Mikano Electric delivers the reliability, safety, and performance that Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape demands. “Don’t let substandard electrical components compromise your investment in reliable power.”