Miilan In Surprise Chase Of Osimhen

Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen amid rising interest from top European clubs.

According to Milanlive. It, the Rossoneri are exploring the possibility of bringing the Super Eagles striker to the San Siro in the January transfer window.

Reports suggest Milan are prepared to part ways with Spanish international Álvaro Morata to accommodate the deal for Osimhen.

The move reflects Milan’s determination to bolster their attacking options as they aim to maintain their status as Serie A title contenders and enhance their European ambitions.

Sources reveal that Milan made a late push to sign Osimhen during the summer transfer window, but their efforts fell through.

When asked about the club’s interest, AC Milan legend and executive Zlatan Ibrahimovic neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Osimhen, currently valued at €75 million, has been in redhot form since joining Galatasaray in the summer, netting nine goals and providing five assists in just 12 appearances.

His exceptional performances have made him one of the most sought-after strikers in European football.

If Milan manages to secure the services of Osimhen, it would mark a significant statement of intent as the Rossoneri look to reclaim domestic and continental glory. However, with several other top clubs monitoring the Nigerian forward, Milan faces stiff competition to land their target.

