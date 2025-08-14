Migration: Vesti Disburses ₦1bn Travel Loans To Students, Others

…As Osun govt lauds initiative, woos more start-ups to the state

As part of the efforts to make travelling abroad easier for youths, students and families, a leading migration infrastructure company, Vesti, on Wednesday, provided over N1billion loan facilities for migrants.

The Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vesti, Olusola Amusan, speaking during the flag-off of the company’s branch in Osogbo capital of Osun State, noted that the company started four years ago to break the barrier faced by immigrants to access foreign education, among others.

He disclosed that “Our headquarters is in Dallas, Texas, with offices in five countries, including Nigeria. We are on a mission to provide legal and financial services for the 1billion immigrants.

“According to the United Nations on Migration, 272million people are living in a country other than where they were born, so migration is a global imperative for work, education and many more.

“We started this company four years ago to support the ambition of migrants from countries, we support outflow and inflow. We have helped hundreds of students and over 4,000 families to move to countries. We gave N500 million loan in 2025 alone, and in total, we have given N1billion loan; we will give more.”

He noted that Vesti is partnering with over 120 schools across the world, hence they provide post-migration support by providing job opportunities, scholarships, and continuous guidance.

“We have an app that can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and other platforms to access our services. We are willing to do more and make dreams of our youth come to reality.”

Earlier, the Osun State Government lauded Vesti for establishing the company in Osogbo to enable youths and residents of the state to benefit from the initiative.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Investment and CEO of Osun State Investment Promotion Agency, Hon Felix Olagunju, said, “the government has revived the agency, which has gone a long way to provide an enabling environment for start-ups, we want more of this company in the state to make our youths’ dreams come true.”