Migration: The Imperativeness Of Proper Guidance

On July 25, 2023, Nigerians living in and outside the country celebrated this year’s National Diaspora Day.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has set aside July 25 of every year as national diaspora day in recognition of the contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora towards national development.

The migration of Nigerians in the last three years has been on the increase. When they finally hit the proverbial greener pasture, Nigerians take the money back home to invest in businesses.

Some even start a business and put a relative to the head. Sometimes the money being made serves as a means of black tax, there is always a younger brother or a son of an uncle or aunty who needs a leg up. Trust Nigerians, to be benevolent in this regard.

Nigerians have exploited the legal and the illegal path to migration. The story of citizens of this country dying at the mediterranean sea has been widely reported.

“The recent Libya Slavery is an omen that has not left many. Even some go through the route of prostitution. It’s a juggle story, not a fraction has been reported.

“More Nigerians are going through that route, buses are loaded daily, boat trips are paid for, and the hunger for wealth has not abated, not now, not even in the future.

Some migrants have explored the service of educational and travel agencies. They are all on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter. Only a few have a website or an office. One such that has provided lofty service for Nigerians and the outside world is CareerEdu. Founded in 2020 by a medical doctor, Dr. Kelvin Alaneme. At the last count, the platform has helped more than 1,500 people to migrate out of the country in the past year. The Ed-Tech platform has been using multiple media to provide genuine relocation guidance and alleviate the plight of many young Nigerians.

The desperation of Nigerians to leave the country has led them to use other “means,” to leave the country, most times, they don’t even come out of it alive. I think the relevant agencies must counsel the citizens on going through the right route for migration. Going through the right route would help the country to make provisions for the new citizen, have their data, and so on. It also guarantees settlement and potential prosperity in the foreign land.