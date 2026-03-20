Migration: NECA Lauds FG On Deployment Of AI-Driven Monitoring System

The Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Interior for their consistent commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s homeland security architecture.

The association noted that the recent announcement on the deployment of an Artificial Intelligencedriven system to monitor travellers entering the country and identify visa overstays represented a significant step toward modernising Nigeria’s migration management framework and enhancing the country’s capacity to address irregular migration.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, welcomed the Ministry’s recent announcement on the introduction of advanced technological tools to strengthen immigration monitoring and reinforce national security systems.

According to him: “The deployment of Artificial Intelligence to support immigration monitoring and track visa overstays is a commendable step that reflects a forward-looking approach to homeland security.

“In an era where migration patterns and cross-border mobility have become increasingly complex, the use of data-driven systems is essential for improving oversight, strengthening border management, and ensuring compliance with immigration regulations.”

Oyerinde noted that the ability of the country’s security institutions to rely on integrated digital systems capable of analysing travel records and identifying immigration violations would significantly improve regulatory enforcement and support more effective migration governance.

According to him, “a modern immigration system must be supported by reliable data, intelligent monitoring platforms, and efficient coordination among relevant agencies.

The introduction of AI-enabled monitoring tools will strengthen the capacity of our institutions to detect irregular migration, enforce visa compliance, and protect the integrity of Nigeria’s borders.”

He further observed that strengthening migration management systems was critical not only for national security but also for sustaining investor confidence and maintaining Nigeria’s credibility within the global community.

“Countries that maintain transparent, efficient, and technology-driven border management systems are better positioned to attract legitimate business, international partnerships, and responsible investment.

“For the organised private sector, a secure and well-regulated environment remains essential for economic stability and sustainable enterprise growth,” he said: Oyerinde also acknowledged the broader reform initiatives currently being undertaken across agencies under the Ministry of Interior, particularly the repositioning of the Nigeria Immigration Service as a more technology-enabled institution capable of supporting both national security objectives and legitimate international mobility.

He noted that sustained collaboration among security institutions, particularly with data management agencies such as the National Identity Management Commission would be critical in ensuring that Nigeria develops an integrated and reliable national data architecture capable of supporting security planning, immigration governance, and public service delivery.