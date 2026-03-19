Migration, Border Security Top Nigeria, UK MoU Signing

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Migration Partnership, a Statement of Intent on Cooperation on Organised Immigration, Crime and Border Security, and a Statement of Intent on the Expansion of Business Visas for UK companies working with Nigeria.

The development took place during President Bola Tinubu’s two-day State visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

While Tunji-Ojo signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the host country was represented by both Home Secretary, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood, and Trade Envoy, Florence Eshalomi.

A statement signed on Thursday by the minister’s special adviser on Media and publicity, Babatunde Alao, said the signing ceremonies took place on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Tunji-Ojo said that the agreement reflects Nigeria’s commitment to a migration framework that is transparent and respects national interests and international obligations.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared determination to build a migration system that is safe, orderly, and mutually beneficial.

“We are not here to be diplomatic but to integrate and tell you that in the next one-year all we want to be able to do is to reveal how far we have gone in being successful.

“And hopefully this will be a template for other bilateral understandings,” the Minister was quoted as saying.

He acknowledged that the country has an existing applaudable working relationship with the UK Home Office in Nigeria.

He added: “This relationship with the UK means a lot to us, and you can see the level of commitment that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has put in.”

Tunji-Ojo reiterated that Nigeria remained steadfast in its duty to protect citizens while ensuring that those who abuse legal pathways or engage in criminality are held accountable.

On the expansion of business visas for UK companies, he remarked: “Regarding visa agreement, personally, as the Minister of Interior, I can tell you that I am very happy with this, because for us, this is what we have been looking forward to,” he said.

“I want to assure you on behalf of Mr President and the great people of Nigeria, that we are open to endless possibilities of growth and socio-economic development.

“So be assured that we will be true to this, we will swing into action and ensure all barriers are removed.

Also speaking, the UK Home Secretary, Mahmood, assured that Nigeria will always be categorised as number one in successful bilateral relations.

“We are obviously always having bilateral discussions with other countries; however, you will always be number one because you are the first to have gotten such an extensive agreement, and we really do appreciate it.

“ I think we both understand one another, and I think we have a shared vision here for the work that our countries can do together, and I really do appreciate it,” he stated.