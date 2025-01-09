Migrant Check: UK Launches New Visa-Waiver System For Travellers From 50 Countries

Share

The United Kingdom yesterday expanded its visa-waiver entry system, to include visitors from dozens of additional countries, such as the United States, Canada and Australia.

New Telegraph learnt that the new initiative known as Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system now requires travellers from visa-exempt countries to secure prior authorisation before entering the UK.

It was also gathered that visa-waiver entry system is comparable to the US ESTA programme, according to New Telegraph checks.

New Telegraph further gathered that the scheme was initially rolled out in 2023 for Qatar but was later extended to five neighboring Gulf states last year.

However, it was learnt that the fee would cost £10 ($12.50) and valid for multiple visits of up to six months each over a twoyear period.

This latest phase broadens eligibility to citizens from approximately 50 more countries and territories, including Argentina, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and several Caribbean nations.

Eligible travelers have been able to apply for an ETA since November 2023, with the requirement coming into effect this week.

Designed to enhance border security, the scheme will be further extended to EU and European countries starting April 2, with applications for those travelers opening on March 5. The ETA is digitally linked to the applicant’s passport.

The UK government estimates that around six million visitors from the United States, Canada, and Australia arrive annually.

Under the new rules, all eligible travelers—including children and infants—must obtain an ETA even for transit through the UK en route to another destination.

Heathrow Airport has criticized the initiative, arguing that it has reduced the number of transit passengers and negatively impacted the UK’s competitiveness and economic growth.

The new entry requirements do not apply to British or Irish citizens, passport holders from British overseas territories, or legal residents of the UK.

It also leaves visa requirements unchanged for citizens of countries like China, Ecuador, and South Africa, who still need a visa to enter Britain.

