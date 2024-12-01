Midterm Scorecard: More Democratic Dividends Underway – Adeleke

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has expressed appreciation to the people and residents of the state for their overwhelming show of support during the celebration of the midterm anniversary on November 27th, promising more democratic dividends as his administration commences the second leg of its first term.

The Governor who stated that project commissioning will continue until later this month said he was overwhelmed by the massive demonstration of backing and affection by the people, stressing that the feedback from the populace has strengthened his resolve to do more across the sectors.

According to the Governor, “We are rededicating ourselves to service delivery as we are honoured by the accolades and commendation from within and outside the state.

“We are acknowledged locally and internationally as true agents of good governance. We are honoured as I invite the opposition to join this train of positive development.

“The goal of politics should be development. The opposition is enjoined to join the people in their mass support for our government. It is not shameful to acknowledge what is good. It is a sign of maturity and responsibility

“As we accept the ovation, we also welcome the few critics and criticisms. We are a responsive government. We are building on our strengths as we are attending to observations from the general public.

“As your Governor, I am passionate about service delivery. Osun should not just be a construction site, I am supervising its remodelling into the best among the comity of states.

“Let our people be informed that commissioning of completed projects continues, both in urban and rural areas. As we open completed projects for public use, we are intensifying monitoring of ongoing projects for quality and best practice”, the Governor was quoted as saying in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

