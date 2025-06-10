Midterm: Counting Gains Of Fight Against Insecurity

Share

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays achievements of the Ministry of Defence in the fight against insecurity in the last two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration

Despite the resurgence of Boko Haram and banditry across the country, the Ministry of Defence has recorded significant progress in Nigeria’s battle against terrorism, insurgency, oil theft, and insecurity across various regions.

According to the Ministry’s official midterm performance report covering May 2023 to April 2025, the achievements are part of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

The report, released by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and compiled by the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), provides a detailed review of achievements by the Ministry of Defence in line with promises made in Tinubu’s campaign manifesto.

According to the report, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have been instrumental in degrading the combat capabilities of terrorist groups and violent extremists. The document claims the military neutralised 9,415 terrorists, arrested over 3,159 suspects, and rescued 5,449 hostages between August 2023 and April 2025.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria has degraded the combat capability of terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists across the country by conducting extensive operations across various regions to combat terrorism and related crimes,” the report stated.

The military operations also targeted economic sabotage, particularly oil theft and illegal bunkering, which have long plagued the nation’s oil-dependent economy. The Ministry claimed that heightened military intervention had led to an increase in oil production from approximately 1.3 million barrels per day to 1.6 million.

Boost In air power and technological capabilities

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) played a central role in the defence sector’s accomplishments, with over 8,665 missions carried out in 9,928 sorties, totalling an impressive 15,915 flying hours, according to the report.

These missions, aimed at tackling terrorism, illegal oil activities, and separatist threats, formed the backbone of aerial security strategy under the Tinubu administration.

“In the area of capacity development, there was progressive growth in NAF training of personnel,” the report said, adding that 129 officers and 405 airmen and airwomen completed foreign courses.

An additional 5,484 personnel completed local training, while 54 pilots and 16 UAV operators were trained both abroad and locally. Fleet modernisation also featured prominently in the midterm review.

The Ministry disclosed the acquisition of 24 Italianmade M-346 attack jets, 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters, and other advanced aerial platforms such as the Diamond 62, Beechcraft 360i, and the T129 ATAK helicopter. These acquisitions aim to modernize the NAF’s combat and surveillance capabilities. The revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) is one of the most notable developments highlighted in the report.

The Ministry said the agency has moved significantly toward local production of military hardware, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.

According to the document, DICON has produced over 4.6 million live rounds of ammunition, 53 Mine-Resistant Armoured Personnel Carriers (MRAPs), and 14,040 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as bulletproof vests and helmets.

Two drones and other surveillance tools were also developed. “Through collaboration with private sector defence companies, including partnerships with Proforce, Innoson, BETSEL, and Nigeria Machine Tools, DICON is now producing a wide range of defence-related products locally,” it stated.

Other technological strides include the refurbishment of 950 general-purpose machine guns and the establishment of a Defence Industry Technology, Research, and Development Institute. The Nigerian Army also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan to rebuild its factory at the Command Engineering Depot and facilitate technology transfer for communication assets.

Troop welfare and morale

The report placed strong emphasis on troop welfare and the administration’s effort to boost morale among service members. In 2024, two major recruitment drives were conducted to fill manpower gaps and ensure periodic rotation of personnel deployed to conflict zones.

Efforts to improve soldier welfare include the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) Scheme, through which 26 disabled personnel received free housing. Payment of Group Life Assurance for troops was also carried out.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Army Education Sponsorship Scheme was expanded to cover more dependents of deceased personnel. The age of eligibility was adjusted downward, and about 12,800 children of fallen service members reportedly benefited from educational sponsorship during the review period. Five blind soldiers also received special education support in Gindiri, Plateau State.

“These welfare programmes have contributed to a high morale among troops deployed to the frontlines,” the report noted. In addition to kinetic operations, the ministry focused on Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) to build trust and goodwill in communities affected by conflict. CIMIC activities included renovations and donations to schools, electrification projects, and sports and cultural infrastructure.

One notable initiative was the renovation of the examination hall and donation of 200 desks at Odo Otin Grammar School in Osun State. In Taraba State, a sports and cultural centre featuring basketball and volleyball courts, a football pitch, and a museum was commissioned. A ComputerBased Test (CBT) Centre was also established in Igbaja, Kwara State.

“These projects are part of efforts to win the hearts and minds of citizens and strengthen civil-military relationships,” the report stated. It added that troops have also continued to secure the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor and empowered Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operatives.

Strengthening of international security ties

The ministry highlighted Nigeria’s growing role in regional and international peacekeeping missions. Troops were deployed to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (ESSMGB), and the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG), among others.

“Nigerian troops have played vital roles in peacekeeping, including protection of civilians and ensuring the safety and security of locals in conflict areas,” the report said, adding that these efforts also serve as a platform for enhancing operational effectiveness through multilateral cooperation.

Participation in African Union and ECOWAS missions demonstrates “Nigeria’s commitment to regain peace in troubled regions like the Lake Chad Basin and Abyei.”

Aligning with renewed hope

The midterm review directly links these achievements to Tinubu’s campaign promises under the Renewed Hope Action Plan. Among the key pledges addressed were bolstering security forces through recruitment, training, and equipment procurement; redefining military doctrine and practices:

including the development of facial recognition systems, tactical communications, and local manufacturing; improving troop welfare through housing, insurance, and educational support; securing critical national infrastructure: such as oil installations and transport networks; strengthening international collaboration: through participation in global peacekeeping and regional stabilisation missions.

While the Defence Ministry’s selfassessment paints an optimistic picture, observers note that persistent insecurity in parts of the North-West, North-East and North-Central, as well as reports of attacks on communities, suggest more work needs to be done.

However, the ministry maintains that these midterm achievements set the foundation for more strategic, indigenous, and people-centred security architecture.

Experts proffer solutions towards tackling insurgency

As the administration continues on its efforts to tackle insurgency, security experts have suggested strategies the Tinubu administration can deploy.

They said there is a need for the introduction of a new and intensive retraining of the Nigerian military in the area of counter-insurgency/ banditry because the current standard seems to be very poor.

In addition, there is the need to recruit several thousands of youths into the military to boost the size of the security forces so that they can be deployed to cover vast areas to prevent any penetration, counter any attack and be able to initiate attacks on the terrorists. They also recommended that the Nigerian Armed Forces should be at one million men/women in strength.

This will serve a double purpose by providing the needed security for the nation and also providing employment for our teaming unemployed youths, hence reducing criminal tendencies and a massive purchase of ordnance for the military is absolutely essential now.

As the administration moves into the second half of its tenure, expectations remain high for a sustained offensive against insecurity, continued local arms production, and a transparent approach to governance and civil engagement in defence matters.

