Midnight In Shangisha Premieres In Cinemas

Midnight In Shangisha, a new movie by Pen Pusher Productions’ is set to premiere in the cinemas this Friday, July 4. Starring a vastly gifted set of Nigerian actors spanning generations:

Sola Sobowale, Baaj Adebule, Tina Mba, Lanre Adediwura, Ireti Doyle, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Antar Laniyan, Bryan Okoye, Muyiwa “Londoner” Adegoke, Saeed “Funky Mallam” Mohammed, Victor “Nkubi” Nwaogu, and others, Midnight in Shangisha’s strength lies in its realistic portrayal of the human condition, as one misstep transforms into an avalanche of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Told with a delightfully well-planted twist that has tickled test viewers everywhere, the movie is intelligent, carefully plotted and certain to make your outing to the cinema worthwhile.

The story centres on a job-seeker named Yori, played by Baaj Adebule, who receives what sounds like a fantastic job package on a loaner phone.

On arrival at the job location, he discovers it is an offer to commit murder and a hit-man has taken his fiancée hostage…

Penned by writer Sola Osofisan, who also produced and co-directed, the drama-comedy movie’s lead director is Ben Chiadika, widely known for his excellent, long-standing work on ‘Tinsel’ and other TV soaps, and for movies like ‘Unbreakable’, ‘Foreign Love’, etc.

It is a vote for courage in the face of wild odds; a rip-roaring yarn filled with laughter and thrills in one handsome package.