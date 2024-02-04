Midnight Fire Razes Sango Ibadan Market, Destroys Millions Of Goods

Goods worth millions of naira were lost to an overnight fire incident that occurred at the Sango Market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The inferno, which was said to have been caused by an electric spark, burnt over 20 shops in the market. Traders expressed shock over the extensive damage caused by the fire, describing the calamity as overwhelming and unbearable.

Some of the shop owners affected by the incident wondered how they would rebuild their shops and businesses, lest it affect their livelihood while appealing to the state authority to come to their rescue.

The Executive Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government, Hon Waheed Akanbi Biiro, promptly visited the scene and commiserated with those who lost properties to the inferno.

He stressed the need for the traders to always put off all electronic appliances before going home.

He nevertheless assured the traders of quick intervention from the state government.