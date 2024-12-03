Midnight Fire Razes 17 Shops, Destroys Multimillion Naira Goods In Ibadan

Share

A midnight fire which was said to have been caused by power surge razed 17 shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the popular Moniya Market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The incident which happened around 12:30 am, according to a resident, caused a stir as people started shouting and balls of fire started lighting the dark night.

According to the Baba Loja of Moniya Garage, Kolawole Balogun and the Chairman of the Garage, Saliu Bello, they received a phone call from the security guard around 12:30 am that the market had been gutted by fire.

Speaking, Bagun said, “I immediately moved to the market when I received the phone call. We lost multi million naira goods to the fire. Immediate arrival of fire service men even saved other shops. It would have been more than that.”

In the same vein, Bello said, “Apart from goods, cash worth millions of naira were also destroyed. You know some market men and women, sometimes, keep their money in the shops while going home because they may need it urgently the following morning to buy goods brought by sellers.

Some of the victims, including Yetumde Musa, Ajetunmobi Idowu, Olaide Badmus, Balogun Sulaimon, and Aje – tunmobi Kolawole, called on government to come to their aid as the loss would definitely affect their economic fortunes.

