Midnight Fire Outbreak Kills Mother, Father, Five Children In Kano

An overnight fire outbreak at Tudun Wada, Nassarawa Local Government area of Kano State burned to ashes the Father, Mother and five of their Children, while one is critically injured and receiving treatment at the Hospital.

The incident was said to have occurred as a result of a spark from electricity when power was restored happened around 12am.

An eyewitness, Malam Idi Maikatako said the incident leading to the death of the victims, father, mother and five of their children happened while they were deeply asleep.

Maikatako said the victims were burnt to death while the sixth child is currently hospitalized.

According to him, “The incident happened at midnight while victims were deeply asleep. The victims, the father, mother and their five children burnt to death while the sixth child was in the hospital.

“The incident happened as a result of an electric spark when power was restored,” Maikatako said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif confirmed the incident but said the victims died as a result of suffocation from the fire outbreak.

“We got a distress call in the wee hours of today through one Ibrahim Sani. When our men got to the scene, they discovered It was a residential house that was razed by a fire outbreak.

“Seven people lost their lives in the incident as they were suffocated by the smoke from the incident. The victims were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“When our men got to the scene, they discovered the victims were evacuated to the hospital and neighbours as well as good Samarithan had put off the fire before our men got to the scene,” he said.

The spokesperson, Yusuf however advised residents to always disconnect electric appliances after use and while going out of their houses or offices to avert fire outbreaks.