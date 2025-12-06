Mide Martins Receives Prestigious ‘Imole Adinni’ Title

Nollywood actress known for her firm portrayal in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Mide Martins has been bestowed with the revered title of Imole Adinni by the Sheikh Tagana International Islamic Organisation, marking a significant spiritual milestone in her faith journey.

The actress announced the honour with heartfelt gratitude, praising Almighty Allah for guiding her steps and allowing her to attain what she described as a remarkable advancement in her commitment to Islam.

Martins also extended appreciation to her husband, actor and filmmaker Afeez Owo, acknowledging his continuous encouragement and spiritual support.

She prayed for divine blessings upon him, expressing confidence that both of them would partake in the upcoming Arafat pilgrimage, God willing.

In her message, the actress further recognised friends and colleagues—Habeeb Alagbe and Aven Outfit Concept—thanking them for making time to celebrate with her despite tight schedules. She described their presence as meaningful and deeply appreciated.

The Imole Adinni title is given to individuals who have shown dedication to Islamic values and community development, and Martins’ conferment has been met with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.