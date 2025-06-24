Middle East Needs 300 000, New Pilots In 2035 To Meet Global Demand

Share

As the aviation industry charts its postpandemic growth trajectory, one issue is emerging as both a serious threat and an untapped opportunity: a looming global pilot shortage.

According to CAE’s 2025 Talent Forecast, more than 300,000 new pilots will be needed over the next decade to meet global demand. Compounding the challenge, nearly half of the world’s flight deck workforce by 2035 will have less than 10 years of experience.

This unprecedented talent vacuum is already affecting airline operations in North America and Europe, where retirements, training bottlenecks, and attrition are colliding.

However, in the Middle East, a region known for turning challenges into catalysts for transformation, the shortage could be exactly the inflexion point needed to reimagine its role in global aviation.

According to Aviation Business, the Gulf has long been the epicentre of aviation ambition. Airlines like Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways have not only redefined longhaul travel but set new standards for service, connectivity, and global reach.

As these carriers double down on fleet expansion and route diversification, their future growth will depend not just on aircraft orders but on crew availability.

And herein lies the region’s strategic opportunity: if the world is struggling to train enough pilots, why not turn the Middle East into the planet’s flight school?

Geographically, the region is perfectly positioned. Situated between major aviation markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa, the Middle East already serves as a natural transit hub.

But beyond logistics, the region also boasts world-class infrastructure, favourable weather conditions for yearround flight training, and increasingly strong government backing for aviation and education sector investments.

Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia have already launched national pilot academies and cadet programmes— but the scale of ambition must now match the scale of the global shortage. The numbers are staggering.

Globally, CAE estimates the aviation sector will need 1.5 million civil aviation professionals over the next 10 years. Of that, 300,000 must be pilots.

These figures include not just new positions but also replacements for retirements and career exits. In the United States alone, 4,300 pilots are expected to retire annually over the next decade.

And these trends are global in nature. Without immediate action, airlines across regions could be forced to reduce schedules, delay fleet rollouts, or raise ticket prices to cope with talent scarcity.

What sets the Middle East apart is its ability to move quickly, decisively, and at scale. In the last two decades, Gulf carriers and airport operators have demonstrated how long-term investment can rapidly alter the global aviation landscape.

The same mindset can now be applied to aviation training and human capital development. Yet, there are still challenges to address.

While flight training academies exist across the region, access remains limited for international students compared to more established training markets in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Training remains prohibitively expensive for many aspiring pilots and dropout rates continue to be high globally due to the academic, technical, and emotional demands of the job.

If the Middle East is serious about becoming the world’s pilot engine, these barriers must be tackled with a combination of policy support, public-private partnerships, and educational reform.

This is where innovation and investment must converge. Flight training today is no longer just about time in the cockpit.

CAE’s report stresses the importance of incorporating digital learning tools, virtual and augmented reality environments, and AI-driven performance analytics into pilot education.

These technologies not only reduce costs and improve outcomes—they resonate more strongly with a younger, digitally native generation.

Regional governments and training organisations must also recognise the broader social shift in how Gen Z evaluates careers. Young professionals today are looking for more than a paycheck—they seek purpose, flexibility, and upward mobility.

To attract the next wave of pilots, training programmes must clearly map out career trajectories, provide mentorship and support structures, and promote aviation as an exciting, inclusive, and globally connected path.

That includes diversifying the candidate pool by proactively encouraging women and underrepresented groups to enter the cockpit. The skies may be crowded, but the pilot seats are empty.

The Middle East has the resources, the ambition, and the momentum to fill them. Whether it chooses to seize this moment will define not just the region’s aviation story for the next decade, but also its role in the future of flight itself.

