Middle East Friendly Cancelled As Eagles Face Jordan In Turkey

The Super Eagles will now play this months international friendlies in Turkey following the cancellation of the proposed four-nation tournament earlier scheduled for Amman, Jordan.

According to an announcement by the Jordan Football Association, the friendly matches involving Nigeria, Jordan, Iran and Costa Rica will now be staged in Antalya, Turkey.

The venue change follows concerns over the ongoing situation in the Middle East, which made it difficult to host the tournament in the Jordanian capital.

In a statement on its official website, the Jordan FA said the relocation became necessary due to “the current situation in the region and the limited movement of people.”

Despite the venue change, the dates for the friendly matches remain unchanged. The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on Iran on Friday, March 27, before facing 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound Jordan four days later.

Costa Rica will also be part of the tournament, which is expected to provide valuable preparation for the participating teams ahead of upcoming international competitions.