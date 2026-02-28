Middle East Crisis: Nigeria Issues Security Advisory To Citizens In Iran, Gulf States

Federal Government of Nigeria on Saturday, 28 February issued a security advisory for Nigerians in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Neighbouring Gulf Countries following Regional Military Actions.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Federal Government stated that it’s monitoring closely the evolving and volatile situation in the Middle East, specifically regarding the military action reportedly undertaken by Israel and the United States against targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran on targets in some Gulf countries.

Due to the heightened tension and potential further escalations, the Ministry has advised all Nigerian citizens residing in or currently visiting Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries to maintain Constant Vigilance.

READ ALSO:

“All Nigerians in Iran and affected Gulf countries are advised to remain extremely vigilant and conscious of their surroundings at all times. Avoid areas known to be strategic, military, or government installations, as these could be potential flashpoints,” the ministry noted.

Also, Nigerians in the affected areas have been urged to restrict non-essential movement and travel within the countries until the security situation becomes clearer and stabilised.

Additionally, the ministry urged them to strictly comply with all security and safety directives issued by local authorities to ensure their safety.

“Keep abreast of news and updates from reliable international and local news sources. Be cautious of misinformation and rely on official channels for accurate and critical safety information.

“The Nigerian Embassy in Tehran and affected neighbouring Gulf countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia are on high alert to provide required consular assistance and facilitate easy communication,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured to continually assess the situation and provide further updates as necessary, assuring the general public that the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens abroad remains the top priority of the Federal Government.

The Government of Nigeria however called on parties to the conflict to de-escalate the crisis by returning to the negotiation table in the interests of global peace and coexistence.