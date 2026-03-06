Middle East Crisis: IMF Advocates Adequate Forex Reserves For Nigeria, Others

Against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it is critical for emerging markets and developing economies to build adequate levels of Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves, as this, according to the Fund, will help to shield them from unexpected shocks and reinforce their resilience.

The Washington-based multilateral agency, which stated this in a blog, released yesterday, however, emphasised that “the process of building reserves takes time and is most effective when done organically rather than by short-term foreign exchange borrowing from private or official creditors.” According to the Fund, “successful stabilization programmes of the late 1980s and early 1990s show that there is no shortcut. Reserves much be purchased over sustained periods.”

It also said: “In most cases, reserve accumulation is initially supported by fiscal and current account surpluses, with net private capital inflows playing a greater role as the stabilization process becomes entrenched.

“In fact, countries that relied too heavily on volatile financial flows and insufficient exchange rate flexibility (often with an overly appreciated exchange rate) terminated their stabilization programs abruptly once capital flows stopped and reversed. “In the end, balance of payments sustainability depends on whether countries can run sufficiently large trade surpluses to cover dividends and interest payments on external private and public liabilities while simultaneously building or maintaining an adequate level of reserves.”

The IMF further stated: “Just as it is important for governments to invest in productivity-enhancing infrastructure, health and education, it is critical that they invest in macroeconomic stability—building sufficient buffers—and in the institutions to support it. “This process is often long and arduous. It requires patience and avoiding shortcuts or overreliance on financial engineering.

Fortunately, many emerging and developing economies have strengthened their economies by appropriately balancing policy objectives—inflation, external stability, sustained growth—and building societal consensus around basic principles grounded on sound economic discipline.”

Significantly, the Bretton Woods institution pointed out that: “The importance of reserves transcends the choice of exchange rate regime.” “Countries with fixed exchange rates tend to require more reserves to back their currencies, but reserves are also critical for countries with more flexible exchange rates.