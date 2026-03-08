Middle East Crisis: Global Economy Suffer As Oil Supply, Trade Routes Threatened

• Despite expected windfall, Nigeria risks elevated inflation. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the escalating military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran has begun sending shockwaves through the global economy. This is in multiple ways such as rattling energy markets, disrupting aviation and shipping routes and triggering fresh uncertainty in capital markets.

US-Israel-Iran war and unfolding economic crisis

At the centre of the unfolding crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most strategic maritime chokepoints through which nearly one-fifth of global Crude Oil supply passes daily. As missiles strike tankers and geopolitical tensions intensify across the Middle East, analysts warn that the conflict could reshape global energy flows, push oil prices toward the $100 mark, and deepen economic volatility for both advanced and emerging economies.

For countries like Nigeria, the stakes are particularly complex; higher oil prices promise increased export revenues, yet the same developments threaten to worsen inflation, raise fuel costs, and strain household incomes.

Oil markets in panic mode

Global oil markets reacted sharply to the conflict after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, an operation that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The escalation prompted immediate retaliation from Iran, who launched missile attacks on Israeli positions while also warning that maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz could be restricted.

Within hours, crude oil prices surged.

Brent crude jumped more than seven per cent to $82.37 per barrel, its highest level in over a year before settling around $78.24 in early trading. U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude rose nearly seven per cent to $71.68 after briefly touching $75.33.

Energy analysts say the spike reflects fears of supply disruptions rather than actual shortages at least for now. “If the Strait of Hormuz becomes inaccessible, even temporarily, the global oil market would face an immediate supply shock,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ Research.

“With retaliatory attacks already targeting oil tankers in the Gulf, the risk to global energy supply has increased substantially.” The Strait of Hormuz serves as the principal export route for crude from major producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Any disruption to this corridor would reverberate across global energy markets. Analysts at Citi said Brent Crude could trade between $80 and $90 per barrel in the short term, depending on how long hostilities persist. But in a prolonged conflict scenario particularly if shipping routes are blocked oil prices could surge far beyond that range.

Global markets shift to safe havens

The shockwaves have not been confined to energy markets. Across global financial centres, investors are retreating from risk-sensitive assets and moving toward traditional safe havens such as gold and U.S. government bonds. Stock markets from Asia to Europe have recorded declines, while emerging market currencies have come under pressure.

Economists say such shifts reflect the uncertainty that accompanies geopolitical conflict, especially when it involves a region central to global energy supply. “When investors become uncertain about geopolitical stability, capital typically flows toward safer assets,” said economist and financial analyst, Bismarck Rewane.

“That means emerging markets experience capital outflows, currency depreciation and volatility in their equity markets.” For countries with fragile macroeconomic conditions, the consequences can be severe. Currency pressures, rising import costs and declining foreign portfolio investment can combine to create economic instability even when commodity prices are rising.

Shipping and aviation disruptions

The conflict is also affecting global logistics networks. Shipping companies have reported missile strikes near commercial vessels in the Gulf region, with at least, three tankers reportedly damaged in recent attacks. War-risk insurance premiums for vessels operating in the region have already begun rising sharply, according to maritime industry sources.

The Sea Empowerment and Research Center, a maritime policy think tank, estimates that global freight rates could increase by between 15 and 40 per cent if the conflict escalates. War risk insurance premiums could jump by as much as 400 per cent.

“Shipping companies will either charge higher freight rates or avoid the region entirely,” the organisation said in a policy communiqué. “That will increase the cost of global trade and disrupt supply chains.” Aviation has also been affected. Several airlines have suspended flights over parts of the Middle East following airspace closures triggered by missile attacks.

For international carriers, rerouting flights adds additional fuel costs and travel time, which eventually translate into higher ticket prices. Passengers, including Nigerians, travelling through major Middle Eastern hubs, have already experienced delays and cancellations. Jet fuel prices which closely track crude oil have also begun rising, placing further pressure on the aviation industry.

Inflation risks for the global economy

Economists warn that the conflict could reignite global inflationary pressures just as many countries were beginning to stabilise after years of economic turbulence. Higher energy costs tend to ripple through entire supply chains.

Transportation costs rise, manufacturing inputs become more expensive, and food prices often increase due to higher logistics costs. Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, said the conflict represents a major external shock to the global economy.

“Energy markets are the primary transmission channel through which geopolitical conflicts affect economies worldwide,” he said. “If crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, the global economy could experience renewed inflationary pressures, slower growth, and heightened financial market volatility.”

He warned that developing economies would be particularly vulnerable because of their reliance on energy imports and exposure to currency volatility.

Africa faces a difficult balance

Across Africa, the conflict is expected to produce mixed outcomes. Oil-exporting countries may benefit from higher crude prices, but import dependent economies will face rising fuel bills and inflation. Energy analysts say many African economies remain vulnerable to external shocks because of limited domestic refining capacity and heavy reliance on imported petroleum products.

For countries like Kenya, Ghana and Senegal, higher global fuel prices could translate directly into rising domestic pump prices. Food inflation could also accelerate because transportation costs would rise. “Most African economies are highly sensitive to fuel price fluctuations,” said energy economist, Chinedu Okonkwo. “When energy prices rise globally, the impact quickly filters through transport, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.”

Nigeria’s Paradox: Windfall and pain

Nigeria occupies a unique position in the unfolding crisis. As Africa’s largest crude oil producer, the country stands to benefit from higher global oil prices through increased export earnings and government revenue. Crude oil accounts for more than 85 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings and about half of government revenue.

If oil prices remain elevated, Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflows could improve significantly. Analysts estimate that sustained crude prices above $80 per barrel could generate billions of dollars in additional revenue. The Sea Empowerment and Research Center estimates that Nigeria could earn between $18 billion and $22 billion in additional revenue annually under a high-price scenario.

Such inflows could strengthen external reserves and boost allocations shared among federal, state and local governments. However, economists caution that the benefits may not be fully realised. Nigeria’s oil production remains below its installed capacity due to pipeline vandalism, crude theft and underinvestment in upstream infrastructure.

Current production levels hover between 1.4 million and 1.6 million barrels per day significantly below potential output. “Without improvements in production efficiency and security, Nigeria may not fully optimise any price windfall,” Yusuf noted.

Inflation pressures at home

Even if government revenues increase, Nigerian households could face a different reality. With the country’s downstream petroleum sector now deregulated, domestic fuel prices closely track international crude prices. Higher oil prices therefore translate directly into higher pump prices for petrol, diesel and aviation fuel.

This could trigger a cascade of inflationary pressures across the economy. Transportation costs would rise, food prices could increase due to higher logistics expenses, and manufacturers would face higher production costs. Nigeria is already grappling with elevated inflation levels, and additional price pressures could worsen the cost-of-living crisis.

“The impact on households could be severe,” said Lagos-based economist, Taiwo Oyedele. “Government revenues may increase, but consumers will feel the pain through higher transport fares, higher food prices and reduced purchasing power.”

Capital market volatility

Nigeria’s capital markets are also likely to experience mixed outcomes. Oil and gas companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange may benefit from higher crude prices, which could boost their earnings outlook. But companies in energy intensive sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, logistics and consumer goods may face rising costs and shrinking profit margins.

Global risk aversion could also trigger portfolio outflows from emerging markets, placing additional pressure on the Naira. “When geopolitical tensions rise, international investors tend to withdraw funds from emerging markets,” Rewane explained. “That could weaken the Naira even if oil revenues increase.”

Dangote Refinery as strategic buffer

Amid the uncertainty, Nigeria’s newly operational Dangote Refinery has emerged as a symbol of potential resilience. The refinery, the largest single-train refinery in the world has the capacity to refine hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude oil daily.

For decades, Nigeria relied heavily on imported refined petroleum products despite being a major crude oil producer. This dependence exposed the country to foreign exchange volatility, shipping disruptions and periodic fuel shortages. The new refinery could significantly reduce that vulnerability.

Dangote Refinery recently announced plans to supply up to 65 million litres of petrol daily to the domestic market while exporting surplus production. Industry analysts say this development could transform Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

“With domestic refining capacity exceeding national demand, Nigeria could reduce its reliance on imported petrol,” said energy analyst, Kelvin Emmanuel. “That would conserve foreign exchange and improve supply stability.”

However, economists caution that local refining alone cannot shield Nigeria from global oil price fluctuations. Crude oil remains a globally traded commodity, and domestic fuel prices will continue to reflect international market dynamics.

Maritime security concerns

Beyond oil prices, maritime security risks are also increasing. The Gulf of Guinea, a vital shipping corridor for West and Central Africa could experience heightened security concerns if global tensions escalate. Maritime analysts say geopolitical instability often leads to increased piracy risks and insurance premiums for vessels operating in vulnerable regions.

Nigeria, which relies heavily on maritime trade, could face higher shipping costs and longer delivery times for imported goods. “Shipping insurance and freight costs are likely to rise globally,” the Sea Empowerment and Research Center warned. “That will increase the cost of imports for many African countries.”

A test for economic policy

Economists say the unfolding crisis represents a critical test for Nigeria’s economic management. Historically, oil price booms have encouraged increased government spending often followed by fiscal crises when prices fall. Experts are urging policymakers to adopt a more disciplined approach this time.

“If Nigeria experiences an oil revenue windfall, the priority should be stabilisation and investment, not consumption,” Yusuf advised. He recommended saving part of the revenue in fiscal stabilisation funds, reducing budget deficits and investing in infrastructure. Diversifying the economy away from oil dependency remains another crucial priority, Yusuf said.

The risk of a prolonged war

While markets are currently reacting to immediate disruptions, experts say the long-term economic consequences depend largely on how long the conflict lasts. If hostilities de-escalate within weeks, the global economy may recover quickly. But a prolonged conflict could have far-reaching implications, they told Sunday Telegraph.

Energy prices could remain elevated, global trade routes could be disrupted, and financial markets could experience sustained volatility. Some analysts warn that the situation could even trigger a global economic slowdown if supply chains are severely affected.

The Strait of Hormuz is simply too important to global energy markets. Any sustained closure of the waterway would force oil shipments to take longer and more expensive routes. That would raise transportation costs and limit global supply.

A defining moment

For Nigeria and much of the developing world, the conflict highlights the deep interconnectedness of the global economy. Events unfolding thousands of kilometres away can quickly translate into higher fuel prices, rising food costs and financial market volatility.

Yet, the crisis also underscores the importance of strategic economic reforms. Investments in domestic refining, economic diversification and infrastructure could help reduce exposure to external shocks. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, policymakers, investors and consumers alike are watching closely.

The war in the Middle East may be fought with missiles and military power, but its consequences will be felt far beyond the battlefield in oil markets, shipping lanes, financial centres and households around the world.