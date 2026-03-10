Middle East Crisis Delivering Mixed Signals For Nigeria’s Energy Sector

The current Middle East crisis has impacted Nigeria’s energy sector, the overall economy as well as global economy, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The current crisis in the Middle East due to missile attacks from the United States and Israel against Iran and the retaliation against Israel and some allied countries of the US have impacted Nigeria and the globe.

Nigeria

The rise in oil prices has necessitated Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals to increase its gantry or ex-depot price for fuel/petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) by N101, from N774 to N875 per litre. Consequently retail fuel prices are nearing N1000 per litres N900 per litre.

Fuel pump prices have skyrocketed between N934 to N991 from the previous N820 to N835 while in some areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, pump prices have gone up between at N960 and N995 per litre, up from about N875 per litre previously. As a result, transport fare and cost of goods and services have equally gone up.

Benefits

However, the rising global oil price due to the Israel-US strikes on Iran is actually a blessing in disguise for Nigeria as it has led to increased revenue for the federation.

With oil prices surging to over $84 per barrel, Nigeria stands to earn more revenue from the country’s oil export, which accounts for over 80 per cent of its foreign exchange earnings and a significant share of government revenue more-so when compared that the Federal Government 2026 N58.47 trillion budget on price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel at an exchange rate of N1,400 to $1.

It is strengthening the naira as higher oil prices will increase dollar inflows, supporting the naira and easing pressure on the exchange rate. It will also improve external reserves as Nigeria’s external reserves are expected to get a boost, providing a cushion against economic shocks.

In addition, if sustained, it could increased the Federation Account Allocations as states will receive higher allocations, with oil-producing states like Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom benefiting significantly from the 13 per cent derivation fund.

However, it’s not all sunshine; the upside is constrained by structural production shortfalls, with Nigeria’s output hovering around 1.6 million barrels per day, below its OPEC quota.

Nigeria has been unable for many months to meet its 1.5mbpd quota of OPEC. The country produced 1.436mbpd in November 2025; 1.422mbpd in December and 1.459mbpd in January 2026.

Analyst

An energy sector analyst, Gabriel Maduike, in an interview with New Telegraph, noted that the increase in global oil prices has lead to higher fuel prices in Nigeria, exacerbating the country’s economic challenges.

He also acknowledged that on the other hand, Nigeria stands to benefit from higher oil prices, with increased revenue from crude oil exports, which account for over 85% of the country’s export.

He also noted that rising fuel costs would intensify inflationary pressures, driving up transportation, food, and manufacturing costs and that the conflict may also lead to currency volatility, with potential capital outflows and pressure on the naira.

He added that Nigeria’s oil production remained constrained, with output averaging 1.4-1.6 million barrels per day, undermining the country’s ability to capitalize on higher oil prices. He opined that the country’s refining capacity was also limited, forcing operators to import crude oil to maintain operations and urge Nigeria to diversify its economy, investing in nonoil sectors to reduce vulnerability to global oil price fluctuations.

Globe

An energy analyst, Stella Ibironke, said that the Middle East crisis is significantly impacting global energy markets, with oil prices surging due to concerns over supply disruptions. She stated that the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint, is effectively closed, with around 20 per cent of global petroleum liquids and LNG trade affected.

According to her, this has led to oil price volatility as Brent crude jumped nearly 14 per cent before easing, with prices hovering around $80 per barrel. She also stated that there is supply chain disruptions as shipping companies are rerouting vessels, and insurers have withdrawn coverage, exacerbating the situation.

She added that there is regional instability as according to her, attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping lanes are threatening global oil supplies. Ibironke said: “The crisis is also affecting global markets, with inflation concerns. Rising energy costs may drive inflation higher, complicating central bank decisions.

There is also currency fluctuations. The US dollar is strengthening, while currencies like the euro and yen are under pressure. “We are also witnessing energy security risks. Europe and Japan are particularly vulnerable due to their reliance on energy imports.”

As a result of the war, the world has witnessed crude disruption which has lead to significant oil prices spike as major global shipping companies, Maersk and MSC, major global shipping companies, suspended operations in the Gulf following escalating security threats and reported attacks on vessels near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Maritime security agencies also said two ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz — one off the coast of Oman and another off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Maersk, a Danish shipping group said in an online advisory, following a

Global crude oil benchmarks have surged, with analysts projecting that prices could exceed $100 per barrel if disruptions persist

declaration by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that the strait was closed, explained that it was suspending passage through the narrow waterway, citing safety concerns. It said: “We are suspending all vessel crossings in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.

The safety of our crews, vessels and customers’ cargo remains our key priority.” State media in Oman reported that an oil tanker off its coast was targeted yesterday, leaving four crew members injured.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre also said a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz, reported being hit “by an unknown projectile causing a fire.”

In addition, MSC, a Genevabased global shipping company, said it had instructed its vessels in the Gulf to head to designated safe shelter areas and suspended all bookings for worldwide cargo to the Middle East until further notice.

It cited the evolving security situation in the Middle East and restrictions affecting maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab elMandeb Strait, a key shipping route connecting the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

“As a precautionary measure, MSC has instructed all vessels currently operating in the Gulf region, as well as those en route to the area, to proceed to designated safe shelter areas until further notice. “MSC has suspended all bookings for worldwide cargo to the Middle East region until further notice.

The company continues to closely monitor developments and is working with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of its operations. Middle East bookings will resume as soon as the security situation improves.

“Customers will be informed as soon as further details become available regarding potential alternative ports where cargo may be discharged, should the situation require additional operational adjustments,” it explained in a statement.

Maersk, a Danish shipping company and MSC vessels do carry crude oil, among other cargo types. MSC, a Swiss shipping company, offers liquid cargo solutions, including crude oil transportation, using flexitanks and ISO tanks. They have a global network of depots and terminals, enabling them to transport liquids to various destinations worldwide.

The following are some key oil shipping routes:The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, handling around 20 million barrels of oil per day; Gibraltar Strait connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, transporting around 500,000 tonnes of crude oil daily while Panama Canal links the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, with oil shipments from the US and China.

PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) emphasized the urgent need to consolidate and strengthen Nigeria’s domestic refineries through the provision of adequate and consistent crude oil supply.

According to a statement by National PRO, PETROAN, Dr. Joseph Obele, this approach which he termed proactive, is essential to minimising the impact of external geopolitical shocks on the nation’s petroleum market.

The National President of PETROAN, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, according to the statement, expressed deep concern over the ongoing military escalation involving the United States, Iran, Israel, and allied nations, and its far-reaching implications for the global energy industry, particularly Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

According to him, recent geopolitical tensions have significantly disrupted global energy markets and supply chains. “Hostilities in the Middle East, especially around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of the world’s crude oil supply passes daily, have triggered sharp volatility in international oil prices and heightened uncertainty regarding supply continuity.

“As the conflict intensifies, global crude oil benchmarks have surged, with analysts projecting that prices could exceed $100 per barrel if disruptions persist. This upward trend reflects growing concerns over potential supply shortages should shipping activities through the Strait of Hormuz remain restricted,” the statement added.

PETROAN noted that any sustained increase in crude oil prices will inevitably be reflected at petroleum retail outlets across Nigeria. “If the crisis continues, the impact will extend beyond pump prices to affect foreign exchange stability, domestic fuel pricing structures, and overall inflation levels within the country,” the statenent added.

In view of these developments, PETROAN called for urgent and strategic actions to safeguard Nigeria’s energy security. “Encourage and prioritize local refineries by ensuring steady crude oil supply and creating enabling policies that support optimal operations.

“Sustain and strengthen the Nairafor-Crude policy to reduce pressure on foreign exchange and stabilize domestic fuel pricing. “Urgently revamp the four government-owned refineries to restore them to full operational capacity and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

Monitor global market developments and respond proactively to emerging risks. “Advocate policies that strengthen domestic refining capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

Support measures aimed at shielding consumers from excessive fuel price shocks. “Encourage sustained investment in Nigeria’s petroleum infrastructure to guarantee long-term energy security and stability,” the statement said.

Last Line

“PETROAN strongly emphasizes the need for diplomatic engagement and peaceful resolution in energyproducing regions to safeguard global petroleum supply chains and protect Nigeria’s national economic interests,” Obele said.