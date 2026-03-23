‘Middle East Conflict Introduces Fresh Upside Risk To March Inflation’

With the effects of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East triggering an increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), thereby pushing up transport fares, food distribution costs, restaurant bills and the costs of other core consumer services, Nigeria’s March inflation rate “will likely come under renewed upward pressure even if the year-on-year rate remains relatively sticky,” analysts at Comercio Partners have said.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the inflation data for February 2026 recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

They noted that Nigeria’s inflation rate eased in February 2026, as headline inflation recorded 15.06 per cent yearon-year from 15.10 per cent in January and that on a month-onmonth basis, inflation increased to 2.01 per cent, reversing the -2.88 per cent recorded in January.

The analysts also pointed out that, “food inflation, a significant driver of overall inflation, increased to 12.12 per cent in February 2026 from 8.89 per cent in January 2026.”

In addition, they noted that, on a month-on-month basis, food inflation for February 2026 was 4.69 per cent, against a deflation of -6.02 per cent in January 2026.”

The analysts thus stated: “Nigeria’s headline inflation continued its multi-month decline in February 2026, easing marginally to 15.06 per cent year-onyear (YoY) from 15.10 per cent in January, the 11th straight month of disinflation and the lowest reading since November. However, the disinflation trend is clearly disappearing (or at least stalling significantly).

“The month-on-month (MoM) headline rate jumped to +2.01 per cent in February, reversing from a -2.88 per cent decline in January. This acceleration in monthly price pressures signals that the earlier cooling is losing momentum, even as the YoY figure ticks down marginally.

According to the analysts, the moderation in year-on-year inflation was driven by factors such as naira stability and the recent harvest season, which led to increased supply of staple crops in local markets.

Noting that the inflation data “aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent shift toward gradual normalization,” the analysts said: “While the YoY decline in inflation provides room for limited easing, the resurgence in MoM inflation and rising external pressures constrain the pace and extent of further rate cuts.”

They further stated: “Rising global oil prices, driven by tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, have pushed Brent crude above $100 per barrel. This is feeding into domestic fuel costs, increasing transportation and logistics expenses, and creating a pathway for renewed cost-push inflation.

The MoM spike in February likely reflects the early stages of this transmission, offsetting part of the gains from improved food supply.”

The analysts concluded the report by stating that: “February gave a tiny headline breather, but the disinflation trend is visibly disappearing. Inflation print suggests that the disinflation trend remained fragile even before March’s new energy shock.

While headline inflation eased marginally on a year-on-year basis, the rebound in month-onmonth food and core prices indicates that underlying price pressures had already re-emerged.

“Looking ahead, the escalation of the Middle East conflict has introduced a fresh upside risk to March inflation: Brent crude has moved back above $100/bbl, reflecting war-related supply fears and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, while Nigeria’s deregulated downstream market has already begun transmitting that shock into domestic fuel prices.