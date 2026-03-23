Middle East Conflict Boosts Nigeria’s Urea Export By N163bn

As price of fertiliser jumps by 33 per cent from $390/tonne to $580/tonne in less than one month, seven vessels have departed Nigerian port with 200,180 tonnes of urea valued at N163 billion ($118 million).

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that African Swift loaded 30,000 tonnes at Dangote terminal in Lekki Port; Porto Fiscado, 30,000; Binnur C Bluestar, 22,000 tonnes; Antakya M, 30,000 tonnes; C Leopard, 28,180 tonnes; FN Ocean, 30,000 tonnes and Xin Hai Tong 62, 30,000 tonnes, targeting the markets in Brazil, India, United States, Mexico and Argentina.

It was learnt that Binnur C Bluestar had reached the coast of India with its cargoes at the weekend, while Antakya M is heading to Huston port in United States.

According to VesselFinder, C Leopard is currently in Rio de La Plata area near Recalada, heading to the port of San Lorenzo, Argentina as FN Ocean moving to the port of Singapore, Singapore is currently hanging at Red Sea.

Findings from Marine Traffic revealed that Xin Hai Tong 62 is sailing to the port of Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia with the product. It was also revealed that many vessels laden with the cargo were now avoiding Middle East as India, which accounts for 40 per cent of urea imports, depends on Nigeria, Russia, UAE, China and Oman.

According to an analytics firm, Signal Ocean, about four million tonnes of urea fertiliser per month will not arrive markets as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. In November 2025, Nigeria exported 211, 777 tonnes of urea value at N145 billion ($96 million).

It was gathered that the export was the 26 per cent of the 814,528 tonnes of urea ordered by some countries in September from various sources as price was put at $455 per metric tonne.

However, imports fell by 19 per cent in August to approximately 612,080 tonnes as NPA’s data revealed that Dangote ferried out 90, 000 tonnes of the urea with three ships at Lekki Port, saying that Eleoussa carried 30,000 tonnes Thebe, 30,000 tonnes and G Force, 30,000 tonnes as Dangote offered the cheapest price of $400 per tonne for Freight on Board (FOB) for mid-October loading, consistent with previous sales as competition thickened, while Indorama continues to focus on long term contracts, leaving little room for spot activity.

According to the Global Trade Tracker (GTT)’s data, between January and August, Brazil imported nearly 3.8 million metric tonnes, a 59 per cent increase from the same period in 2024. It noted that Nigeria was the main supplier in the eight-month period, accounting for 26 per cent of the total, adding that Oman was 16 per cent; Qatar, Algeria and Russia were responsible for around 14 per cent, 13 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Recall that in 2025, NBS stated in its report that Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited surpassed Dangote Fertiliser Limited by 29.3 per cent in bulk urea exports valued at N748 billion ($483.43 million) in the first half of 2025.

It was revealed that Indorama exported $282.55 million in value terms, while Dangote ferried out $199.87 million between January and June 2025. However, Dangote took control of the local market with a vision to halt imports to the country in the period.

According to Volza export trade data, Onne Port recorded 173 shipments, Tincan Port, 28 and Lagos Port, 16 as International Fertiliser Association (IFA) said in its report that Nigeria’s urea exports had increased significantly from 2022 to first-quarter 2025 due to higher in ternational fertiliser prices and increased production capacities estimated at 6 million tonnes per annum.

Apart from Brazil, other key markets for Nigerian urea exports are Mexico, United States, Chile, Cameroon, Ghana and Ukraine. In the first quarter of the year, no fewer than 345,000 metric tonnes of urea worth left Nigerian port to Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

The consignment, which was ferried out by 11 ships through Rivers and Lagos Port between January and March 2025, were produced by Dangote and Indorama.

Also, statistics from NPA indicated that in March, 135,000 tonnes of urea were shipped out; February, 120,000 tonnes and January, 90,00 tonnes.

The shipping data explained that in March, Mandarin with 30,000 tonnes; Columba, 30,000 tonnes and SV Arista,30,000 tonnes were shipped out from Dangote jetty, while Endless Horizon with 45,000 tonnes left Rivers Port with the consignment.

The shipping data added that Capt Eugene left Dangote jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes. Also in January, Theodora with 30,000 tonnes; Wu Yang Fortune, 30,000 tonnes and BC Pisti, 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port to various destinations.