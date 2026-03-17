Middle East Conflict: Analysts Expect Naira To ‘Experience Periods Of Volatility’

Following the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, analysts at Comercio Partners Ltd., have said that they expect the effects of the crisis to lead to the naira likely experiencing “periods of volatility with intermittent pressures from elevated global risk premiums and increased demand for dollars.”

The analysts stated this in the firm’s latest “Nigeria macroeconomic and markets report,” which focused on development in the country’s macroeconomic environment in February 2026, however, said they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “to maintain disciplined FX interventions and liquidity management to contain volatility while supporting price and exchange rate stability.”

The report said: “Policy in February 2026 followed a cautious, calibrated path. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria cut the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 26.5 per cent.

The decision reflects confidence that inflation is trending lower while preserving a restrictive stance to anchor expectations and support currency stability. Real rates remain positive, maintaining monetary credibility.

Other policy levers remained steady. “The MPC maintained the asymmetric corridor at +50/-450 basis points around the MPR and kept the Cash Reserve Ratio and liquidity ratio unchanged.

“This signals targeted easing rather than a shift to full accommodation, balancing the need to contain excess liquidity, especially in the context of potential fiscal expansion or election- related spending, while protecting the gains in price stability and banking sector resilience.”

It further stated: “Structural reforms continue to reinforce market functioning. The unification of the exchange rate framework, improved transparency in FX allocations, tighter surveillance of speculative activity, and deliberate liquidity management have reduced distortions, enhanced price discovery, and restored credibility to the NAFEX market.

These measures, combined with monetary discipline, supported a 4.37% appreciation of the naira in the official market, closing at N1,369/$ by month-end.