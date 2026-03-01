Middle East Boils After Us, Israel Strike Iran

Tension rose in the Middle East yesterday as the United States of America and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, in what the US President, Donald Trump said was to stop the Muslim Country from developing Nuclear Weapons. In retaliation, Iran said it attacked US military bases across the Middle East, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Israel in ‘revenge strikes’ , according to Daily Mail of London.

The joint strike by the US and Israel was aimed at the home of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other key leaders of the government. According to reports Iran struck the Fifth Fleet service Centre in Manama, Bahrain, and claims to have hit bases across the region including in Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

Dubai, Iraq and Jordan all also reported various missile activities yesterday. Trump had declared he will ‘raze their missile industry to the ground’ as he warned troops in Iran to lay down their arms or face ‘certain death’. Agency reports said that the first wave of strikes, which follows weeks of tensions building up between the two countries, happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday.

An Israeli source quoted by the Mail, said senior leaders including Khamenei had been targeted, with reports suggesting that head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour, had been killed. At least, five cities have been targeted in Iran, with counter-strikes reported in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.

President Trump had said in a video on Truth Social that the United States had begun ‘major combat operations’ in Iran in a bid to prevent the nation from gaining a nuclear weapon. The Uz and Israel launched joint strikes against military and political leaders in Iran, dubbing them ‘pre-emptive’ to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon; Iran has hit back, sending missiles to Israel, as well as targeting US bases and other assets in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai, Jordan and Kuwait; Missiles have also struck US-Israeli targets in Lebanon and Iraq.

There are reports the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has been killed, while Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was also targeted his condition unknown early yesterday. Global leaders have urged restraint while reiterating that Iran must not gain a nuclear weapon; Iran launched a counterattack against the Fifth Fleet service centre in Manama, Bahrain, local media confirmed.

British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, in a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany condemned Tehran’s attacks on its neighbours. The US-Israeli attack, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, targeted the offices of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a plume of thick grey smoke seen pouring from the building.

It is unclear whether the 86-year-old dictator was caught up in the strike, with the compound understood to be generally used as his official residence. Meanwhile, Oman called for all sides to stop military action as conflict broke out between the US, Israel and Iran , warning of ‘dire consequences’ if matters escalate into all-out war.

The foreign ministry of Oman, a mediator in recent US-Iran talks, expressed ‘deep regret over the military operations launched by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, warning of the danger of the conflict escalating into something with dire consequences for the region’.

Oman said it calls ‘on all parties to immediately cease military operations and urges the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to impose a ceasefire’. Earlier Omani foreign minister Badral-Busaidi , who had been mediating recent nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, said he was ‘dismayed’ by today’s events.

‘I am dismayed. Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined. Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this,’ he wrote on X. ‘And I pray for the innocents who will suffer. I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war.