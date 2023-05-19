Middle Belt Youths Chide Shettima Over Comment On10th NASS Leadership

A coalition of Middle Belt Youth Leaders yesterday challenged the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, asking him to stop meddling in the process of electing the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, describing the latter’s recent sermon as hypocritical.

The challenge came in Abuja while the coalition was addressing journalists on the recent statement credited to Shettima, where he was quoted to be advising National Assembly members-elect to ensure a religious balance in the choice of their leaders in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Reading out a statement he co-signed with the Secretary of the coalition, Mr Gugu Musa, the Youth Leader, Middle Belt Forum, Nasiru Jagaba, urged the Vice President- elect to step down for a Christian Vice President to emerge, if he meant his campaign for religious balance in the country’s power sharing arrangement.

Jagaba said the intervention of the Vice President-elect was a cunning way of attempting to hoodwink the elected lawmakers into accepting the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Part of the statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an attempt by Senator Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, to a statement which in our perception is targeted to ridicule Christianity as well as deceive, and or manipulate Nigerians, particularly the elected members of the 10th Assembly as they prepare for the elections of leaders of the National Assembly in a matter of weeks from now.

“Senator Kashim Shettima is reported on May 13, 2023 as having consulted the elected legislative members of the 10th Assembly that; “The Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives cannot be of the same faith because it would fuel the ‘Islamisation agenda’ narrative.”