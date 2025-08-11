Middle-Belt Nationalities Pass Vote Of Confidence In Mutfwang

…Endorse 2nd-Term Bid

The leadership of over 300 ethnic nationalities from the Middle-Belt region in Plateau State has passed a vote of confidence in the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and endorsed him for a second term in office, citing his genuine leadership and inclusive governance.

The vote of confidence and endorsement, which took place in Jos, the Plateau State capital, after their meeting held at the NUJ Press Centre, had in attendance various community leaders, including key stakeholders from the Middle-Belt ethnic nationalities, who expressed satisfaction with the current administration.

Leader of the Middle-Belt Ethnic Nationalities in Plateau State, Professor Abraham Dogo, while speaking with Journalists after their meeting, stated that the leaders recognised Governor Mutfwang’s efforts in stabilising human and capital development in the state despite numerous challenges.

According to the Middle-Belt leaders, no administration in the history of Plateau State has achieved what Governor Mutfwang has, particularly noting his appointment of a Senior Special Assistant on Middle-Belt Ethnic Nationalities Affairs, a first of its kind.

They called on other governors to emulate him.

“We, the leaders of over 300 ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt in Plateau, gathered here today and, after crucial deliberations, wish to express our utmost confidence in the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo”.

“This is in recognition of his commitment to peace, security, infrastructural development, and inclusive governance, which has earned our highest commendation.”

Professor Dogo, who also serves as the Plateau State President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), representing over 50 ethnic groups, added that the endorsement followed their quarterly review meeting aimed at charting a way forward and uniting indigenous people of the Middle Belt.

Speaking on behalf of the GONGOLA People’s Forum, General Secretary Dr. Emmanuel Anonduko commended Governor Mutfwang for championing unity among Middle-Belt leaders.

He appreciated the Governor’s inclusive governance approach, irrespective of religion, tribe, or political affiliation, which he said has changed the narrative in the state.

He further assured that the GONGOLA People’s Forum would mobilise its members to actively participate in the upcoming continuous voter registration exercise to support Governor Mutfwang in the 2027 elections.

Similarly, the Secretary of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Community Development Associations (CONAECDA), Mr. Solomon Sukukum, affirmed that Governor Mutfwang is a leader who listens and acts, noting his commitment to fostering unity and understanding among Middle-Belt ethnic nationalities by giving them a voice.

Also speaking, Mr. Richard Audu, leader of the Nasarawa State Indigenous People in Plateau State (NASITOP), explained that the vote of confidence and endorsement was due to Governor Mutfwang’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Plateau and Middle-Belt people, as well as his developmental strides.

Mr. Audu described Plateau and Nasarawa as “brother states,” commending the Governor’s efforts in improving security and calling on him to continue investing in youth and agricultural empowerment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Middle-Belt Ethnic Nationalities, Hon. Dan Kwada, confirmed that the gathering was initially a quarterly review meeting of Middle-Belt ethnic leaders. However, following their discussions, they unanimously agreed to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Mutfwang.

“What happened today is just the tip of the iceberg compared to what is coming. This endorsement is a testament to Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Plateau and the Middle-Belt people, his efforts on peace, security, infrastructure, and inclusive governance,” Kwada said.

“We have leaders from Southern Kaduna, ethnic nationalities from Nasarawa, almost 30 to 40 groups and representatives from Benue, Zuru, Borno, Taraba, and Gombe, all gathered here to speak with one voice.

Other speakers at the event included Rev. Zakka Ahuche (Zuru people of Kebbi State), Prince David Onucheyo (Egala people), Mr. Pogu Dawa (Chibok community in Plateau State), and Rev. Semion Kaase (Tiv community), among others.