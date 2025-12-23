Middle Belt Group Lauds Tinubu’s Intervention In Benue APC Crisis

…Says Speaker Abbas Right Man to Deliver on Lasting Peace Pact

The Middle Belt Democratic Agenda has enthusiastically commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decisive and visionary leadership in addressing the lingering crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

The group described the President’s constitution of a high-powered reconciliation committee as a clear demonstration of his commitment to party unity, internal democracy, and the overall stability of Nigeria’s political landscape.

In a statement released today and signed by Comrade Samuel Bako, the Middle Belt Democratic Agenda hailed President Tinubu’s choice of Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, as chairman of the Benue APC reconciliation committee.

The Benue APC has been embroiled in factional disputes, primarily between supporters of Governor Hyacinth Alia and those aligned with Senator George Akume, leading to parallel structures, legal tussles, and public disruptions that have weakened the party’s cohesion and grassroots mobilisation.

Comrade Samuel Bako, in a series of pointed remarks, praised President Tinubu as a “strategic statesman” who consistently prioritises reconciliation over division.

“President Tinubu’s intervention in Benue is yet another proof of his deep love for the APC and his determination to ensure that no state is left behind in the journey toward national progress,” he said.

“His proactive approach to resolving intra-party conflicts shows rare political maturity and foresight.”

He further described the President as “a unifier par excellence,” adding: “By appointing credible and respected figures to lead this committee, President Tinubu has once again shown that he values competence, integrity, and inclusivity.

“This move will not only heal wounds in Benue APC but will also strengthen the party nationally as we approach future elections.”

Turning to Speaker Abbas, Comrade Bako called him “the perfect bridge-builder for such a delicate assignment.”

“Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has proven time and again that he is a man of fairness, wisdom, and impartiality. His track record in Bauchi, where he successfully brought warring factions together, speaks volumes,” he stated.

” We have absolute confidence that under his leadership, Benue APC will emerge stronger and more united than ever.

Bako emphasised the Speaker’s unique qualities: “Speaker Abbas is a leader who listens to all sides. His appointment is a masterstroke by Mr President, and we are convinced that he will deliver a lasting peace pact that will serve as a model for other states.”

The group also commended the composition of the committee, which includes Governor Mai Mala Buni, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, and former Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and other high-calibre members, describing it as “a dream team of reconciliators.”

Bako urged all APC stakeholders in Benue to extend full cooperation to the committee, stressing that “unity is our greatest strength.”

“President Tinubu and Speaker Abbas have given Benue APC a golden opportunity for renewal. We pray for the success of this noble effort and reaffirm our support for the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Bako concluded.