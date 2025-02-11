Middle Belt Group Lauds Lalong’s Leadership, Legislative Prowess

Share

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG) yesterday commended the former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Senator Simon Lalong for his quality leadership and legislative acumen both as governor and lawmaker.

The group gave the commendation in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abuja by the President of the Guard, Abel Ikanni. Ikanni described Lalong as a “man of few words, but backed with actions,” saying his antecedents at the 10th Senate is worthy of emulation by other lawmakers from the region.

Lalong was Governor of Plateau State between 2015 and 2023; and was later elected as Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, before his foray into the National Assembly.

The statement reads in part: “His contributions to his immediate constituency and diplomatic role across the North Central region is legendary and second to none.

Share

Please follow and like us: