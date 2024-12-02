Middle Belt Forum Kicks Against KDSG Pardon For Repentant Bandits

Share

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Kaduna State Chapter has kicked against the pardon granted to repentant bandits by the Kaduna State Government.

Recall that Sani had last week reopened cattle market closed for years in Birnin Gwari local government area, and also granted pardon to bandits who surrendered themselves to government after repenting over their atrocities.

But in a statement yesterday, MBF Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter, Mr. Luka Binniyat, said: “The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Kaduna State Chapter is in complete harmony with both Kaduna State government and the Federal Government in the pursuit of peace, security and safety of all residents of the state.

He said Nigeria is a strong sovereign state that no group can dictate to adding: “However, that it is with deep concern that we received the news of Governor of Kaduna state, Sen. Uba Sani, granting pardon terrorists, (aka bandits).

The MBF leader said: “These are violent criminals that have been accused of serial mass murder, mass kidnapping, rape, arson among other heinous crimes against his citizens in Birnin Gwari axis of the state and beyond for over a decade.

“He granted them pardon in Birnin Gwari town during a ceremony that looked like a celebration last Thursday. The Governor claimed that they have repented and dropped arms following negotiations with multi-sectoral stakeholders.”

