Middle Belt Forum Hits Buhari Over Worsening Hardship

…Says ex-President planted problems Nigerians are facing

…Tasks Nigerians to insist Buhari accounts for the ills

Apparently perturbed by the excruciating economic downturn occasioned by the ever skyrocketing food prices in the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday confronted former President Mohammadu Buhari accusing him and his team of being the major architect behind the sufferings Nigerians are passing through.

National President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, dropped the bombshell in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The MBF leader regretted that while the generality of the other Nigerians continued to wallow in penury under the Mohammadu Buhari ‘s administration, his government was rather interested in building some northern businessmen and the country’s foreign exchange sold to his allies whom he exclaimed were in monopoly of the importation of refined products at the neglect of the existing refineries which remained in comatose under his watch.

He said, “All of us are feeling the pain of economic problems in addition to insecurity problem but we should remember that this problem was planted by the former President Mohammadu Buhari and his team.

“They ruined our economy, made this country indebted and even sold off the crude oil on credit. So this (Tinubu’s) government came in and it’s paying the debts when we are supposed to be building.

“So APC is the worse political party in this country, they were the ones accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of mismanaging the economy and they came in on falsehood and continued on falsehood to ruin this economy. So the problem we are facing is caused by Buhari and his team.

“It’s unfortunate that APC fought itself, but why are we here? We are here because we had a person and a government that deliberately got us here because while Nigeria was being destroyed, he (Buhari) was only interested in building some northern businessmen, forex was sold at official rate to certain individuals groups and they were in monopoly of importation of refined products while our refineries remained closed and gradually they ruined this economy and today we are in trouble”.

“We cannot continue to allow leaders who have ruined us to go scot-free. Nigerians should demand that these people account for what they have done to the citizenry”.

Dr. Pogu however said, President Tinubu has goofed on the removal of subsidy on petroleum products saying the issue is the fulcrum of the hardship being witnessed by Nigerians.

He said if President Tinubu had introduced the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across states of the federation, before removing subsidy, the effect of subsidy removal wouldn’t have been the way it is today.

The MBF National leader who scored President Tinubu higher in performance than Buhari, urged Tinubu to intensify the war against terror to further boost agriculture across the country and return displaced persons back to their ancestral homes for normal farming activities.

“Because as it is now, people can’t go to farm and because of insecurity if you try that, there is one bandit who want to kill and that is affecting the cost of foodstuff”.