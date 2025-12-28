Middle Belt Forum Backs US On Anti-Terrorism Fight In Nigeria

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has expressed strong support for recent United States air strikes against terrorist organisations in Nigeria, urging American forces to extend operations to major insurgent strongholds, including the Sambisa Forest, Goza axis in Borno State and the Lake Chad region.

The National President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an exclusive telephone interview with Sunday Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said the intervention by the United States was timely and critical in addressing the persistent security challenges facing the country.

Dr. Pogu noted that Nigeria’s current security situation could have been avoided if terrorism had been decisively confronted earlier.

He commended the United States for deploying its advanced technology and resources to assist Nigeria, describing the reported strikes carried out on December 25 as a welcome development.

“We thank the Americans for coming to our aid with the technology they have and for spending their taxpayers’ money to help Nigeria become free from terrorism.

What happened on the 25th is a welcome development, and we pray that more will happen so that all parts of Nigeria will be free from terrorism,” he said.

The MBF leader criticised those opposed to decisive military action against terrorists, insisting that insurgents constitute a serious threat to national security and must be eliminated. According to him, any sympathy for terrorists amounts to condoning terrorism.

Dr. Pogu urged US forces to intensify operations by combing known flashpoints, including Sambisa Forest, Goza, Lake Chad and other areas where terrorists allegedly operate, including parts of the Middle Belt.

He stressed that flushing out insurgents from their hideouts remains critical to restoring lasting peace and enabling displaced residents to return to their communities.

He also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the courage to take decisive action in addressing terrorism, expressing confidence that the President’s efforts would ultimately yield positive results despite criticisms from some quarters.