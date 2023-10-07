Middle Aged Man Kills 9, Injures 3 Others in Adamawa

Amiddle aged man in Kate-Gamji community, Libbo ward of Shelleng local gov- ernment area of Adamawa State has killed nine people and injured three others.

The culprit simply identified as Ali Denham who has been suffering from mental disorder on the fateful night used sharp object, bow and arrow to commit the crime, thereby throng- ing the entire community into pandemonium.

However youths in the community immediately organized a mob action against the madman killing him to avoid future occurrences. Confirming the incident to newsmen in Yola Friday, the Command Public Relations Officer SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, Adamawa State Command Public Relations Officer, advised people whose relations were insane to take them to psychiatric hospital to avert similar unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Shelleng local government Alh Abubakar Musa Abba had condole the bereaved families over the incident and called calm, urging them to consider the incident as an act of Allah. Abba prayed Almighty Allah to comfort the entire community and for the repose of the souls of the departed.