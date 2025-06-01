Mid-Term Scorecard: Akintola Lauds Makinde’s Performance

Share

A renowned Ibadan-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adeniyi Akintola, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his impressive performance in infrastructure, security, agriculture, and human capital development.

Akintola, who was a 2023 gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the commendation on Saturday during his appearance on the Political Circuit programme on Fresh FM 105.9, hosted by Isaac Brown.

Despite being a prominent member of the opposition party in the state, Akintola said Governor Makinde has delivered tangible results that have positively impacted the lives of Oyo residents in his six years in office.

“This guy called Governor Seyi Makinde has been fantastic when it comes to infrastructural development,” Akintola said. “My rating of him will be on four particular areas: infrastructure, agriculture, security, and human capital development.”

He recounted how a friend visiting from overseas was impressed by the extensive road network in Ibadan, particularly the roads leading to Akobo.

“There was no road between Iseyin and Ogbomoso before. Now, many of us traveling from Ibadan to Ilorin take the Moniya–Akinyele–Iseyin–Ogbomoso route,” he noted. “As we speak, the Iseyin–Saki road is under reconstruction. The Ido–Omi Adio road in my constituency has transformed significantly, and land prices have skyrocketed due to the quality of infrastructure in the area.”

Akintola further praised the quality of the road construction, highlighting not just the asphalt but also the impressive drainage systems.

On security, he pointed to the remarkable improvement in policing within his local government area.

“There was a time we had only one divisional police station in Omi Adio, and I used to provide vehicles and maintenance. Today, we have five police divisions, each with government-supplied brand new vehicles. I no longer have to buy tyres or repair engines. The police are now well-equipped and more responsive,” he said.

He also commended the visible presence of Amotekun corps along major routes in the state, especially from Akinyele to Fiditi, emphasizing that the state now ensures security in both urban and rural areas.

On agriculture, Akintola described his local government as a key agricultural hub, alongside Fashola and Eruwa. He praised Governor Makinde for boosting the sector and creating an enabling environment for farmers, who now feel safer due to improved security.

“Amotekun personnel have restored farmers’ confidence. Destructive herders have been driven out, and farming is once again thriving,” he stated.

Speaking on human capital development, Akintola highlighted the prompt payment of pensions as a major achievement.

“Those pensioners who used to depend on us have stopped coming because they now get paid regularly. The governor has reduced the burden on the elites. Also, the absence of industrial strikes shows a cordial government-labour relationship,” he added.

Despite his political affiliation, Akintola concluded by acknowledging that Governor Makinde’s administration has made significant progress that deserves recognition.

