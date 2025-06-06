Mid-Term Assessment: CNPP Urges Tinubu To Change Course

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has expressed deep concern over worsening state of the nation after two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The group in its assessment of the President’s mid-term scorecard, said two years into the much-publicised “Renewed Hope Agenda,” what Nigerians have experienced instead is renewed hardship, deepening poverty, and growing insecurity.

A statement by the group’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, said the mid-term assessment is not a partisan attack, but a sincere, patriotic call to action and a necessary intervention aimed at urging the government to change course before irreparable damage is done to the soul of the nation.

The statement read in part: “The Tinubu administration began with bold economic steps, notably the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira. While these policies were theoretically sound and aimed at correcting long-term structural imbalances, their execution lacked proper planning and human-centered cushioning. The result has been catastrophic for the average Nigerian.

“Inflation skyrocketed and remained very high, food and transportation costs have reached unbearable levels, and the national currency has remained dangerously unstable above N1,500.00 to a dollar exchange rate. “Despite claims of economic reform, the masses have seen no meaningful relief.

Poverty levels have increased, and businesses, especially small-scale enterprises, continue to struggle under the burden of unpredictable costs and weak purchasing power. “Insecurity remains one of the most troubling aspects of this administration’s performance. From rural communities in Zamfara to highways in Niger, and farmlands in Benue to suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigerians live in fear of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and armed robbers.

“Despite changes in military leadership and various operations launched, the sense of national security has not improved very significantly despite the genuine efforts of the Ministry of Defence and the service chiefs. Citizens generally are no longer confident in the ability of the government to protect lives and property in many parts of the country.” The CNPP expressed belief that Nigeria has reached a critical juncture and called for a declaration of a state of emergency on insecurity.

According to the group, there must be a renewed and better integrated national security strategy that involves the armed forces, police, local communities, and civil society. It also maintained that police reform must no longer be delayed, adding:

“We need decentralization, community policing, and modern intelligence-based operations to reclaim the country from chaos. The Nigeria Police Force should immediately be repositioned for internal security operations as one of the armed forces closest to the masses.”

The group noted that governance under this administration has also raised serious questions about transparency, accountability, and meritocracy. It maintained that many appointments into sensitive government positions, especially in procurement and finance, have been perceived as political rewards rather than being based on competence.

“The anti-corruption war has largely lost steam, with little or no significant convictions or institutional reform and there is no convincing efforts towards recovery of looted funds by the appointees of immediately past administration, except for the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is largely seen as a vendetta for his role in Naira redesign ahead of the 2023 general election. “Nigerians are witnessing a return to the same patronage politics that the administration promised to depart from.

The CNPP urges the President to end the culture of favoritism in appointments and reinvigorate anti-corruption agencies with fresh leadership and genuine independence. Budget transparency must be prioritized, and civil society must be allowed to monitor public spending and procurement processes without obstruction,” CNPP said. On unemployment, especially among youths,the groupsaid the situation continues to pose a serious threat to national stability.

“Young Nigerians are losing faith in their country. Many are fleeing abroad in search of survival, while those who remain are battling idleness, frustration, and despair. We urge President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on unemployment.

“A new, coordinated national plan must be created to absorb millions of jobless youths through skill acquisition, agro-industrial projects, digital training, and support for small and medium enterprises. A National Youth Empowerment Corps should be launched with immediate effect, aimed at creating jobs across key sectors and rebuilding the dignity of work.,” the group said.

The CNPP also observed that the electricity sector, two decades after privatization, remains in disarray. According to the group, “power supply is abysmal, the grid collapses persist, and Nigerians continue to spend fortunes on diesel and petrol for private generators. No nation can grow with such erratic energy.

“We call on the Tinubu administration to declare a state of emergency in the electricity sector. The current power sector framework must be renegotiated and enforced with performance-based benchmarks. Government should invest in renewable energy solutions to serve off-grid communities and reduce pressure on the national grid. “Education and healthcare remain in deplorable conditions.

Our universities and primary schools are underfunded, poorly equipped, and perpetually at risk of strikes. Hospitals are either dilapidated or too expensive for ordinary citizens. The administration has not demonstrated the political will to transform these essential sectors.

“CNPP calls for an urgent increase in funding for both sectors and for partnerships with private and non-profit actors to improve service delivery. Universal health coverage must be implemented for the most vulnerable Nigerians, while the education sector must be rescued from its current decay with a long-term, well-funded strategy.”

On the foreign policy front, the CNPP notes with concern that the country’s international engagements, including ECOWAS interventions and foreign investment trips, have yielded little direct benefit for the Nigerian people.

The group said the crisis in Niger Republic and other regional tensions have exposed a disconnect between Nigeria’s diplomatic posturing and its domestic preparedness change course change course change course advise the President to reduce unnecessary foreign trips and focus more on trade diplomacy, diaspora engagement, and regional cooperation that yields measurable benefits for Nigerians at home.

