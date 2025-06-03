Mid-Term Appraisal: Still Kudos, Knocks For Tinubu Over Education Growth

Share

I’ve lost faith in this administration –Don

Govt should avoid policy inconsistency, being bane of education devt –Stakeholders

MID-TERM REVIEW Education sector in the mid-term review of President Bola Tinubu’s administration has been rated low, but some stakeholders insisted that the last two years have been eventful, KAYODE OLANREWAJU writes

Issues

Two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, more kudos and knocks have continued to trail the pace of development of the education sector.

Again, stakeholders, who are divided in their appraisal of the sector in the last two year, as President Tinubu’s administration attained its mid-term, as some said “the horizon is bright” given the ailing sector the administration inherited, but other education pundits are of the view that “it is a bleak expectation.”

Over the years, the nation’s education sector is bewitched by the unaddressed problem of poor facilities, low literacy rate, lack of policy focus and policy inconsistency, low pupils enrollment and retention at primary and secondary school levels, insecurity that in the last two decades triggered high rate of out-ofschool children, among others.

The education sector is also confronted with the challenges of human capital flight, the JAPA syndrome in which the university staff strength has depleted due to mass exodus of lecturer to other countries for greener pastures, limited admission spaces in university systems, dearth of facilities and laboratory equipment and reagents, poor library facilities, and insufficient qualified teachers in schools.

Unarguably, the tertiary education system, the worst hit with the age-long neglect and lack of political will on the part of the successive government to properly fund the system, has been confronted and bogged down by crisis of incessant strikes by staff unions, especially the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), NASU; and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and other unions, resulting in the closure of public universities for more than two years in the last three decades.

One of the major challenges of this administration is the negative impact of high electricity tariff imposed on educational institutions, research institutions and colleges of medicine, which were alleged to be arbitrarily moved to ‘Band A Tariff platform’ by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), resulting in payment of high bills monthly.

Also, the introduction and hike in tuition fees and other ancillary charges in public universities, and other tertiary institutions of learning in the country, will continue to hunt this administration as one of challenges it is contending with.

Efforts

Though President Bola Tinubu was said to be conscious of the fact that the sector is sick, however, in the last two years galvanised efforts, initiated steps, and formulated a series of policies that geared towards reordering the system, bolstering and accelerating the growth of the ailing education sector.

Thus, one major leap of the administration, apart for the Student Loan Act, signed into law, under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for students at governmentrun universities in the country, the recent approach to technical and vocational education, for skill development, is said to be another major achievements of the administration.

Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to revitalise Nigeria’s education sector

Under the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of Tinubu’s administration, the Federal Government, among other initiatives set to address the problem of insufficient admission space in the existing tertiary institutions with approval of the establishment of several universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country to meet students’ demands for admission.

The student loan scheme, under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). has so far disbursed a total of N54 billion, out of which N30 billion was paid directly to the 303 institutions to cover students’ fees, and N24 billion was disbursed as monthly stipends to 293,000 students across the beneficiary institutions.

The interest-free education loan was introduced by President Tinubu to offer easy access to higher education for Nigerians in the drive to providing education for all Nigerian children.

Speaking on the TVET policy that has been lauded by stakeholders, the Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, noted that the initiative aims to reposition Nigeria’s education system, tackle youth unemployment, and build a vibrant, skills-based economy.

For its implementation, the Minister explained that the programme covers seven major skill areas, which are construction and infrastructure, digital and media skills, technical and automobile skills, specialised technical skills, renewable energy, agriculture, and services and creative skills. He noted that out of the 5.2 million students who graduate from secondary schools annually, only about 1.8 million gain admission into tertiary institutions.

The remaining 3.4 million students, Alausa added, represent a significant population that could be empowered through technical and vocational training, citing countries such as South Korea, India, Singapore, China, and Germany as examples of nations that built strong economies through investment in technical and vocational skills.

“Nigeria is uniquely positioned to serve global needs with a wellskilled youth population, and the government is determined to provide the needed support,” the Minister stated, even as he noted that the TVET initiative features three programme structures: Master 6, Master 12, and training through federal and state technical colleges.

Subsequently, the Federal Government has declared that the technical education will be free, while the government will give N22,500 monthly stipends to students, as students that enrolled in technical colleges across Nigeria will now benefit from the free tuition, accommodation, feeding, and a monthly stipend of N22,500. “This move is part of efforts to attract and drive younger Nigerians to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET),” the government said.

Stakeholders

In his assessment of the mid-term performance of President Tinubu administration, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), African Brands Review, recalled that efforts of the sector have been overseen by two Ministers of Education – Prof Tahir Mamman and Dr Tunji Alausa.

Against this background, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the organisation, Mr Joseph Ayodele, applauded the Minister’s (Alausa) “Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI),” saying it is a comprehensive framework to fasttrack transition of Nigeria from a resource-dependent to a knowledge driven economy, leveraging on education.

According to him, other initiatives under the NESRI programme include the integration of 25,000 children into formal education and the training of 4,000 Tsangaya teachers to support inclusive education; while the Luminah Girls’ Dual Initiative also aims to enable one million girls to complete basic education by 2030 across 12 pilot states.

Other achievements of President Tinubu’s administration, Ayodele stated, are the Student Loan Scheme under Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as agency saddled with disbursing and supervising the loan; and restoration of industrial peace in tertiary institutions as the administration has successfully addressed concerns of academic staff unions, fostering a period of industrial peace in tertiary institutions with no recorded strikes since the administration took office.

The Executive Secretary also spoke of financial autonomy for universities and removed federal higher institutions from the contentious Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS); increased budgetary allocation to education with N1.54 trillion in 2024, surpassing the N1.08 trillion allocated in 2023; and in 2025 budget the President allocated N2.52 trillion, representing a 133.33 per cent to education compared to 2023 or previous years, as some of major achievements of the present administration.

Added to these, he noted, are the inauguration of National Policy on Bullying by the Minister as a means of instilling discipline and improving the education sector; regularisation of PTA Teachers in the Federal Unity Colleges, halting the recruitment of PTA Teachers and regularisation of appointment of over 3,000 existing PTA teachers in colleges; as well as the Out-of-School Children Initiatives particularly designed to integrate out-of-school children into formal education.

But, despite the lauded achievements and policy initiatives, Ayodele said some issues still need to be addressed, while controversial policies and planning that required proper monitoring, such as Digitalisation of Examinations of National Examinations Council (NECO) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to begin Computer-Based Tests (CBT) from November 2025, and full digitisation of all national examinations, including UTME by 2027, should be properly attended to.

And, again the Skill-Focused NYSC Reform advocated reforms in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that is planned to incorporate vocational, entrepreneurial, agricultural, and ICT training, as well as proposal of optional and voluntary extension of the service year beyond 12 months to allow more time for skill acquisition and improve youth employability, required adequate planning in order to avoid unstable policy implementation.

Meanwhile, a Lagos State University (LASU) don and Professor of Transport and Planning, Prof Samule Odewumi, in his review of mid-term administration of President Bola Tinubu, differs from Ayodele, as he said that in the past two years, the Tinubu-led Federal Government definitely has its attention on the economy given the state of the nation at the time of his assumption of office, rather than according similar attention to education.

In the education sector, Odewumi explained that apart from the landmark roll out of the student loan scheme as being overseen by NELFUND under which several billions of naira has been disbursed to Nigerian students in government-owned tertiary institutions, and the absence of a major closure of the education system by the unions especially in universities that had hitherto characterised previous administrations, the present administration has not been able to achieve other major breakthroughs.

However, he expressed optimism that the second half (next two years) of President Tinubu tenure, would witness enhanced growth by leveraging on the various reforms under the “Renewed Hope Agenda” so as to leapfrog the sector for expected optimal performance.

The don, who explained that the present Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, is still trying to grapple with the various challenges of the sector, noted that “the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) glitches obviously got him rattled.” While adding that the Minister has been making some pronouncements that the road map to implementation of the sectoral policies is not so clear, Odewumi commended the Minister’s policy directive on transparency of financial situation by the federal universities, saying it is commendable and must be followed through by the administration.

“Let the universities publish their accounts on their websites. It is a duty that the ivory towers owe this nation,” he stressed, adding that the recent announcement on allowance of N22,000 to students in the Technical Colleges as part of incentives to encourage enrollment into the colleges towards promoting technical and vocational skills, is equally laudable if followed or implemented properly.

On the government’s curriculum reform as being proposed by the Minister, he said the ministry needs a lot to do on thinking through the document with a view to realign our education with the national needs; otherwise there would be serious disruption and gaps in the sector.

The lecturer, however, pointed out that if the N50 billion promised the universities by the President Tinubu-led Federal Government is released on time, it would come in handy to address serious challenges facing the sector, especially provision of electricity which tariff has become an albatross for tertiary institutions across the country, and in meeting the unions’ pressing demands. To meet Nigerians’ expectations in the sector, Odewumi, said the government should avoid policy summersault and inconsistency that have been the bane of education development by successive administrations over the years.

Also, in his appraisal, a retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry, Prof Ademola Dasylva, said he has lost faith in this administration. He expressed dismay over what he described as “elite conspiracy or deliberate policy action” to suffocate the nation’s education sector, saying: “It is like a conspiracy among the ruling class to stifle any possibility of quality education for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

The retired don further lamented: “To be honest with you, I lost faith in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government, and the same thing with the two previous governments of President Goodluck Jonathan, and President Muhammadu Buhari. “When President Buhari-led government finally came up with the Briggs Committee, or Panel, education pundits, especially in higher education project were full of optimism that the crises in the higher education sub-sector would soon end.”

But, according to Dasylva, that was not to be the case as a few years after the report of the panel had been handed over to the government for implementation, nothing seems to have come out of it.

“The Professor Nimi Briggs Committee report had shown promises and capacity of addressing the unresolved lingering rifts in the system, but unfortunately it was neither considered nor implemented,” he stated.

“Imagine, had the report been considered and implemented before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, the universities would, by now, have taken a better shape, both in terms of relevance of programmes and global competitiveness, as well as the welfare and well-being of academic and non-academic staff in the system. “President Tinubu to do justice to the Briggs Panel’s report by revisiting, reviewing and updating the document with a view to commencing its implementation without any further delay.”

Unfortunately, Dasylva expressed displeasure that President Tinubu government failed and never mentioned the report anywhere in the past two years of his administration, while the challenges that the report was to have addressed, for reasons best known to the ruling class under the watch of the President, had become even more compounded.

Despite the low rating of President Tinubus’ mid-term appraisal, the retired don, however, gave kudos to the President for the student loan scheme initiative. “Well, the policy on the student loan scheme, and its implementation to date by Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), has shown promises, and it is hoped that it would be sustainable, and the implementation improved upon to benefit the target-students as intended,” he stated.

Besides the student loan scheme, he also gave thumbs up to the Federal Government-led by President Tinubu for its vigorous emphasis on technical education, saying “it is another policy that I believe is in the right direction for skills development of the Nigerian youth.”

“I love this very sensible, laudable and practical direction of President Tinubu administration on technical and vocational education, but it requires glowing and a strong political will on the part of the government and those in charge of its implementation. “Again, on the part of the masses, there is the need to develop a sense of collective ownership of the project so that the Nigeria virus will not kill it,” he stressed.

Added to this, the retired don had once frowned over exclusion of private schools and students from government’s student loan scheme, saying this should have been a public funding, capacity building programmes, and intervention support for the fact that private schools serve a large proportion of students but still lack access to the government support systems.

On whether or not there has been any appreciable leap in the sector in the last two years, Dasylva stated that the vision seems blurry right now, but argued that how else would one explain President Tinubu-led administration that has barely spent two years in office, but unfortunately has apparently lost focus, being too busy scheming for 2027.

Way forward

In their separate reviews, some stakeholders and education pundits have come out with a series of suggestions of what the government under President Tinubu should do as part of the way out of the challenges hamstringing the sector.

For instance, the ViceChancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, suggested an increase of education budget; establishment of a framework to assess the impact of the policies; as well as enhanced staff welfare to bolster productivity.

Similarly, as a way forward, he noted that the government should prioritise and create more room for in-service training and retraining of teachers at all levels of the school system.

On its part, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), led by its National President, Chief ‘Yomi Otubela, however, recommended the formulation of inclusive policies, in which the government educational reforms should include private institutions by offering access to funding, training, and support services. Also, he suggested increased funding to the education sector by raising the yearly education budget to meet or exceed the UNESCO benchmark so as to address the gaps in infrastructure, materials, and workforce development.

Besides, the government, NAPPS added, should address regional disparities in the entire gamut of education delivery by implementing targeted programmes in underserved regions, especially in the North in order to boost literacy and school enrolment.

Under teacher development, the association recommended the launch of a comprehensive national teacher development strategy to up-skill educators and drive improved teaching outcomes; while in the area of Data-Driven Planning, the government should leverage the National Education Data System for evidence-based policy and intervention planning.

For enhanced Stakeholder Engagement, it was also suggested that the Federal Government should establish structured platforms for regular engagement with stakeholders, including NAPPS, especially in light of issues such as the UTME disruption in order to ensure accountability and systemic resilience.

Otubela, who noted that while President Tinubu has taken promising steps to reform Nigeria’s education system in the last two years of his administration, serious challenges are still confronting the sector. To address these challenges, he explained, would require collective effort from both the public and private sectors, even as he reaffirmed NAPPS’ readiness to collaborate with the government agencies in building a robust, inclusive, and future-ready education system for all Nigerians.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of African Brands Review, stated that President Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to revitalise Nigeria’s education sector, as it has initiated significant reforms aimed at improving access, quality, and relevance. To build a formidable education sector, the ASUP National President, Mr Kpanja Shammah, suggested that the government should always ensure that the appointment of Chief Executives of tertiary institutions are done following laid down procedures and extant laws, and not through political patronage as it is today.

However, as a way forward, the former Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof Dipo Kolawole, said there is an urgent need for a review of educational policies to reflect emerging global needs and demands, stressing that the Tinubu administration seemed to have failed to understand and capture the pivotal importance of education in national development. Against the background, he said educational policies, therefore, must be scientifically and technologically evolving to meet global best practices.

Share