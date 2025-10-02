Microsoft Launches New AI Agents To Draft Reports, Analyse Data

Microsoft is deploying new AI “agents” within its Office software, designed to autonomously handle complex tasks like writing reports and analysing spreadsheets. The company announced the launch of Agent Mode in Word and Excel and a separate Office Agent in Copilot chat, signaling a major shift from AI as an assistant to AI as an active partner in creating work.

Unlike earlier Copilot functions that helped with edits or summaries, these new agents execute multi-step processes. In Excel, the system can now run complete analyses, build visualizations, and fix errors without manual intervention. In Word, Agent Mode turns writing into a conversation, where the tool asks questions and refines a document based on corporate style guides.

Corporate Vice President, Sumit Chauhan, said: “Today we’re bringing vibe working to Microsoft 365 Copilot with Agent Mode in Office apps and Office Agent in Copilot chat.” He explained that the technology unlocked “agentic productivity for Office artifacts,” and described the output as “work, quite frankly, that a first-year consultant would do, delivered in minutes.”

Office Agent extends this automation to PowerPoint, creating full presentations from a single chat command. Microsoft confirmed that while OpenAI’s models power Agent Mode in Excel and Word, Anthropic’s models now run the Office Agent in chat. “We are committed to OpenAI, but we are starting to explore with the model family to understand the strength that different models bring,” Chauhan said.