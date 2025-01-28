Microsoft In Talks To Acquire TikTok – Trump

Share

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has revealed that Microsoft is in talks to acquire social media platform, TikTok, saying he would like to see a bidding war over the app.

Speaking on Monday when asked if Microsoft was in discussion for acquiring TikTok, Trump told reporters: “I would say yes. There’s a lot of interest in TikTok, there’s great interest in TikTok.”

New Telegraph recalls that TikTok is facing a US law that ordered the company to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance, or be banned in the United States.

Trump, after taking office on Monday, January 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.

Trump said last week that he was in talks with multiple people over buying TikTok and would likely have a decision on the popular app’s future in 30 days.

The US president has previously said that he was open to billionaire Elon Musk buying the social media app if the Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO wanted to do so. Musk, however, has not publicly commented on Trump’s offer.

