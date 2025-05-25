Microsoft Chief Lists 3 AI Scams Nigerians Need To Watch Out For In 2025

Share

Nigeria is rapidly emerging as a digital powerhouse in Africa, with internet and mobile phone usage consistently on the rise. By 2030, the country’s digital transformation market is expected to reach almost $27 billion. Yet, this impressive growth brings with it significant challenges, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity, says the Managing Director Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana. Ola Williams.

According to him, Microsoft’s latest research reveals a troubling trend: AI-powered fraud attacks are escalating worldwide. This is as Nigeria’s digital marketplace expands, the risk of cyber threats grows proportionally, underscoring the urgent need for robust security measures to keep pace with the accelerated pace of digital growth.

He noted that AI is lowering the technical bar for cybercriminals, making it easier and cheaper to generate believable content for attacks at an unprecedented rate.

Sunday Telegraph noted that in Africa, generative AI is driving a new wave of fraud. According to Deloitte, Nigeria saw a sharp surge in cyber threats last year, with AI amplifying the scale and precision of cyberattacks on a scale close to ‘pandemic-like’ proportions.

Also, Deepfake incidents in Africa surged sevenfold from Q2 to Q4 of 2024, as AI tools made it easier to create fake identities and manipulate biometric data.

“AI technology is giving cybercriminals the tools to create incredibly deceptive scams. With the ability to draw on fake product reviews, AI-generated websites, deepfakes, and voice cloning, these scammers can carry out their campaigns on a massive scale while still appearing authentic. It’s vital for businesses and individuals in Nigeria to keep abreast of developments as these AI-driven tactics become increasingly sophisticated,” says Williams.

Sunday Telegraph reports that to help people across the country stay one step ahead, Microsoft’s Cyber Signals report offers insight into the most insidious AI scams on the rise.

E-commerce fraud

Nigeria’s e-commerce adoption is surging, according to Statista, with user penetration surpassing regional averages. As one of the largest e-commerce markets in Africa, Nigeria is making significant strides.

However, the rise of AI has enabled the rapid creation of fraudulent e-commerce websites, which can now be set up in minutes. These sites mimic legitimate ones, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between real and fake. AI-generated product descriptions, images, and reviews deceive customers into trusting these fake merchants.

AI-powered chatbots further complicate matters by interacting convincingly with customers, delaying chargebacks with scripted excuses and manipulating complaints to maintain a professional facade.

Job and employment fraud

Sunday Telegraph also reports that job and employment fraud is also on the rise. Just six months ago, Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) warned citizens about fake job offers. Generative AI has made it easier for scammers to create fake job listings, profiles, and email campaigns, making fraudulent offers harder to detect. What’s more, AI-powered interviews and automated emails enhance the credibility of these scams.

To tackle this issue, job platforms should implement multifactor authentication to verify employer accounts and use fraud-detection technology to spot fake interviews created by AI, where facial expressions and speech might not match naturally.

William advised that job hunters should watch for signs of job fraud, such as requests for payment, offers that seem too good to be true, unsolicited interview requests via text, and no formal communication channels. Scammers may also ask for personal information for “verification.” Job seekers should validate websites by checking for secure connections (https) and using tools like Microsoft Edge’s typo protection.

