Microscopic Plant Stones Can Cause Tooth Enamel Damage –Study

Tooth enamel, the hardest substance in the human body, may be at risk of gradual and permanent wear from chewing vegetables, a new study has shown.

According to experimental results of the study published in the ‘Journal of the Royal Society Interface’, even soft plant tissues caused permanent enamel damage and mineral loss upon interaction with enamel.

While plant-based foods are an essential part of a healthy diet, as they provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals, an international team of researchers has found that microscopic plant stones, known as phytoliths, could contribute to dental wear over time, potentially leading to more frequent visits to the dentist.

They designed artificial leaves embedded with these microscopic particles and mounted them on a device that simulates the pressure and sliding motion of chewing against dental enamel samples provided by the local scientists.