Microplastics May Contribute To Clogged Arteries –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States has found that microplastics could be contributing to clogged arteries, thereby increasing people’s risk of heart attack or stroke.

Fatty plaques in neck arteries can contain more than 50 times as much microplastics as are found in arteries free of plaques, the researchers reported Tuesday at a meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) in Baltimore.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

These levels of plaque-bound plastic particles were even higher in patients who already had experienced a stroke, mini-stroke or temporary loss of vision due to clogged blood vessels, researchers reported.

“These types of plastics are commonly found in the environment, especially in ocean garbage patches.

“Over many years, these plastics break down, mix into the soil and water, and can build up in the food chain,” said lead researcher, Dr. Ross Clark, a vascular surgeon-scientist at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

