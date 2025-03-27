Microplastics Exposure Linked To Chronic Diseases Risk –Study

Share

New research shows that higher exposure to microplastics, which can be inadvertently consumed or inhaled, is associated with a heightened prevalence of chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Results of the research will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.25), which will be held in Chicago in the United States from March 29 to 31.

Researchers said the new findings add to a small but growing body of evidence that microplastic pollution represents an emerging health threat.

This study provides initial evidence that microplastics exposure has an impact on cardiovascular health, especially chronic, noncommunicable conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.

When we included 154 different socioeconomic and environmental features in our analysis, we didn’t expect microplastics to rank in the top 10 for predicting chronic noncommunicable disease prevalence,” said Sai Rahul Ponnana, MA, research data scientist at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Ohio and study’s lead author Microplastics-defined as fragments of plastic between one nanometer and five millimeters across-are released as larger pieces of plastic break down.

They come from many different sources, such as food and beverage packaging, consumer products and building materials. People can be exposed to microplastics in the water they drink, the food they eat and the air they breathe.

