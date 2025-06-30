Microfinance Bank Names Acting MD

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has appointed Elvis Oheneba as the acting managing director/chief executive officer. ‎

Elvis, according to the bank is a seasoned executive with over 15 years in the Advans network. He began his journey with the company in 2012 as a branch manager and has since held several pivotal positions, including chief business strategy officer and head of network operations.

In 2023, he was appointed deputy CEO and has since championed transformative initiatives that have strengthened our position as a leading microfinance institution.